Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

FASHION

Jean pool

Ellery’s tailored take on the jean jacket proves the bold versatility of this wardrobe staple

As we search for pieces that will lend novelty and something unique to our wardrobes, the term “elevated basics” is bandied about a lot these days. Although the denim jacket looks just fine in its purest form, a selection of souped-up styles will help you stand out well into the fall. Kim Ellery gave a dark denim topper a militaristic twist; you’ll find a similarly rigid, regal shape in Alexander McQueen’s piece. Soft quilting on a bomber jacket by Gap gives its casual look some oomph. Embellishments also play a role, with studding, beading, and printed panelling taking this staple from basic to beauteous

Odessa Paloma Parker The Globe and Mail Last updated:

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

Report Typo/Error

Next story

loading