FASHION
Jean pool
As we search for pieces that will lend novelty and something unique to our wardrobes, the term “elevated basics” is bandied about a lot these days. Although the denim jacket looks just fine in its purest form, a selection of souped-up styles will help you stand out well into the fall. Kim
Ellery gave a dark denim topper a militaristic twist; you’ll find a similarly rigid, regal shape in Alexander McQueen’s piece. Soft quilting on a bomber jacket by Gap gives its casual look some oomph. Embellishments also play a role, with studding, beading, and printed panelling taking this staple from basic to beauteous
