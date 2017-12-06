The top 13 Instagram-worthy gifts

With our photograph-it-or-it-didn't-happen mentality in mind, not to mention Instagram's 800 million active monthly users, Caitlin Agnew shares some of the season's gifts that are guaranteed to get likes

FASHION UNICORN

Spotted on American musician and actor Selena Gomez (Instagram's most followed account), Coach's wool and cashmere unicorn sweater was made for a selfie in the snow.

Coach 1941 Uni Intarsia Sweater, $565 through www.coach.com.

ROYAL TREATMENT

Let the world (and all of your followers) know what you think of your special someone with one of New York-based Edie Parker's signature acrylic clutches, which make a strong statement without speaking a word.

Edie Parker Queen Clutch, $1,660 through www.saksfifthavenue.com.

EGG-CELLENT

Filled with seasonal treats like chocolate truffles and dried fruit, the Insta-famous Disco Egg served at Ossington favourite La Banane is now available to smash open from the comfort of your own home. Get your trigger finger ready because you only get one shot at Boomeranging the destruction of this decadent creation.

CXBO Chocolate Disco Egg, from $50 at Pusateri's Fine Foods.

HOT SHOT

One word: Animoji. For the social-media savvy, the iPhone X is the gift of the year. Its all-glass design features a new 5.8-inch Super Retina display and offers a new way to unlock, authenticate and pay using Face ID. This version's front and back cameras are Apple's best yet, and there's no denying how great it looks in a mirror selfie.

Apple iPhone X, from $1,319 through www.apple.ca.

BUT FIRST, COFFEE

Latte art is a classic Instagram trope, but getting the perfect shot of your creative foam can be finicky and time consuming. For the 'grammer on the go, this travel mug packs the equivalent caffeine dose with added photogenic appeal.

Starbucks Peace Hands Double Wall Ceramic Tumbler, $24.95 at Starbucks.

BOMBS AWAY

Canadian skincare brand Consonant's natural fizzy bath bomb uses Epsom salts and arnica oil to relax tired muscles and ease pain and stiffness. Watching them fizz around the tub on Instagram stories is almost as soothing as a soak itself.

Consonant Bath Bomb, $9 each through www.consonantskincare.com.

BIRTHDAY SUIT

You'll want to download the sparkling Kirakira+ app before opening this gift. To celebrate a decade of Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance, the petals on this limited-edition flacon are enhanced with crystals, while the bottle itself is wrapped in mirrored gold.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Deluxe Anniversary Edition, $450 at Hudson's Bay.

#IWOKEUPLIKETHIS

For lounging by the fire or opening gifts, your old frosh week T-shirt just won't do. Wearing a silky robe on Instagram is an instant signifier that you're living your best life, even if you're family feuding IRL.

Victoria's Secret Kimono, $78 through www.victoriassecret.com.

LEADER OF THE PACK

Inspired by Margherita Missoni's family trip to Algarve, Portugal (the most #trending destination on the planet right now), this limited-edition children's backpack immediately elevates Junior's #OOTD (outfit of the day).

Margherita Missoni X The Luxury Collection Children's Backpack, $45 USD through www.luxurycollectionstore.com.

PINTERESTED

Expressing yourself by customizing your wardrobe with enamel pins is an instant conversation — and comments — starter. Happy Worker's Canadiana pins are as sweet as the syrup on your breakfast.

Happy Worker Maple Syrup Pin, $12 through shop.happyworker.com.

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

Camo may be meant for hiding, but this jacket is all about getting noticed. The military print is having a major moment in menswear, and DJ Steve Aoki's take will steal the spotlight.

Dim Mak Izzy Camouflage Jacket, $430 through www.saksfifthavenue.com.

SPOT ON

Coming soon to the Art Gallery of Ontario, Yayoi Kusama's immersive work has had an immense reception, thanks in no small part to how great it looks on a smartphone. Prep your own grid for a wash of colourful polka dots with her pumpkin-shaped clutch.

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Clutch, $500 USD, store.moma.org.

OVER THE RAINBOW

Showcase your afternoon tipple in the best light with a shimmering, rainbow-hued highball glass. The iridescent finish works equally well styled on your desk as a stash for your Muji pen collection post Jan. 1.

MoMA Shimmerware Set of 4 Highball Glasses, $86 at Nordstrom.

