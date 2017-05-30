Pilot light

Breitling Chronoliner B04 watch, $11,300 exclusively at the Breitling boutique at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (www.breitling.com)



This limited-edition update to Breitling’s mid-century born Chronoliner is an homage to the brand’s aviation history. It boasts an automatic chronograph, 70-hour power reserve, and dual timezone display.

Sea worthy

Longines Legend Diver watch, $2,300 through www.longines.com



The re-issue of Longines’s 1960 diving watch has an automatic L633 movement and superluminova luminescent indices on the lacquered dial, ensuring good visibility during ocean-bound escapades.

Dark spirit

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Phantom 42mm Ceramic and Rubber watch, $5,184 through www.mrporter.com



With its tonal black face featuring photo-luminescent hands, this slick offering from Bell & Ross is an understated dynamo. An anti-reflective, scratch-resistant case will ensure it maintains its handsome visage.

