Toronto AGO and Hermès bashes fuse art and fashion

Hermès store opening, Toronto



Top down: Axel Dumas and Jennifer Carter, and Catherine Nugent at the Hermès store opening. George Pimentel

The party to mark the opening of the new Hermès store in Toronto was one of the most anticipated of the season, and it proved, without a doubt, to be the best fashion party of not just the season but the year.

Hermès Canada president and chief executive officer Jennifer Carter, who has run the company here since 1988, taking it from a single counter to four shops from coast to coast, was beaming on Nov. 28 as she greeted long-standing clients alongside Axel Dumas, CEO of Hermès, into the new space, a soaring two-floor mecca at 100 Bloor St. W., filled with all things divine.

Later, at Evergreen Brick Works, "an unexpected winter" was the theme for the after party.

Artist Jules de Balincourt interpreted Canada's four seasons on enormous sheets of paper, which when suspended from the ceiling created grotto-like backdrops that dotted the perimeter of the room.

In one, carnival games were played, in another, cocktails were had, and later, in yet another, Drake – yes, that Drake – gave a surprise performance.

AGO Art Bash! gala, Toronto



From top down: Ira Gluskin and Marianne Guizzetti, and Gerald Sheff and Shanitha Kachan at the AGO Art Bash! gala. George Pimentel

The evening raised an impressive $1-million – not too bad for an inaugural event. Art Bash! was its name, and you'll be hearing about it again, as the Art Gallery of Ontario, its host and beneficiary, plans to make the event on Nov. 18 an annual to-do.

The theme that will unite it all? A celebration of art parties past – legendary soirées that swirled around the creators of our favourite works. This year's theme was The Factory, inspired by the studio of pop-art producer Andy Warhol.

Tin foil covered the walls, a wiry white wig a-la Warhol made it onto the head of co-chair Ira Gluskin, and some channelled Warhol's superstars, teasing their locks to the heavens à la Baby Jane Holzer or layering on lashes like Edie Sedgwick.

Warhol's iconic Campbell's Soup I, a recent gift to the museum made by Margaret and Jim Fleck comprised of 10 different flavours of silk-screened soup, hung on a wall during dinner as gala-goers noshed on – you guessed it – Campbell's finest.

