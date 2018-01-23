Toronto galas celebrate Canadian art and literature

The Walrus Gala, Toronto

Big givers, culture movers, bold-face creatives and CEOs, not to mention federal ministers, senators, a mayor and representatives past and present of Her Majesty the Queen, came from coast to coast to attend this year's Walrus Gala, the 10th edition. The fundraiser, held Jan. 17, also marked 15 years of The Walrus magazine, which continues to publish the work of this country's best writers and artists. Shelley Ambrose, the Walrus Foundation's executive director, and its chair Helen Burstyn played hosts for the evening, which also honoured individuals who have supported the foundation's mission to support, among other things, those aforementioned writers and artists. Stephen Smith and Diane Blake were named as two new Companions of the Order of the Walrus, in recognition of their patronage. Later in the evening, in recognition of the future, the inaugural $10,000 Allan Slaight Prize for Journalism was presented to Brett Popplewell by Slaight's wife, Emmanuelle Gattuso.

Gordon Pinsent. Nolan Bryant

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. Nolan Bryant

Labatt’s Charlie Angelakos and broadcaster and author Denise Donlon. Nolan Bryant

Toronto Design Offsite Festival Opening Party, Toronto



The annual Toronto Design Offsite Festival, known as To DO, has become exactly that, a to-do for design enthusiasts in the city. In the shadow of the big-time Interior Design Show, which takes over at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, To DO is smaller, more personal, and a reflection of the creators at its core. One hundred or so exhibitions over a one-week run at venues across the city are the result. In just eight years since To DO's founding, it has become this country's largest cultural celebration; in 2017 alone, more than 700 designers and artists participated and over 130,000 visited. To open this year's edition, a party was held on Jan. 15 at LightForm Toronto. On display was a new immersive installation created by visual artist Jordan Soderberg Mills. Titled String Theory, it explored themes of reality, light and colour.

Design fans enjoy the festival’s opening night. Stephen Chu

Symposium speaker Chris Graham. Stephen Chu

