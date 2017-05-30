Prints charming

From left: Vilebrequin Moorea long-length printed swim shorts $333 through www.mrporter.com. Pineapple print swim shorts, $135 at Ted Baker (www.tedbaker.com)

Madison van Rijn

A day by the water calls for images that capture summer’s many pleasures.

Fish for compliments while sporting Vilebrequin’s koi motif or go for something sweet like Ted Baker’s pineapple pattern.

Vitamin sea

From left: Billabong 73 X Lineup boardshort, $64.95 at Sporting Life (www.sportinglife.ca). Thom Browne red classic Funmix swim trunks, $540 through www.ssense.com. Polo Ralph Lauren Kailua swim trunk, $95 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com). Native Youth Hornsea swim trunks, $84 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com)

Madison van Rijn

This season, make a splash with Thom Browne’s cheery embroidered swim trunks or Polo Ralph Lauren’s cartoonish octopus-themed shorts.

Billabong’s board shorts feature a hypnotic pattern reminiscent of a wall of Moroccan tiles. And Native Youth looks to the omnipresent palm-leaf print for inspiration.

Glad tidings

From left: Hugo Boss Little Sailboats urban swim trunks, $100 at Simons (www.simons.ca). Onia Charles 7” swim shorts, $280 through www.matchesfashion.com. Etro printed swim trunks, $275 at Harry Rosen (www.harryrosen.com). Jiro print swim trunks, $104 (U.S.) through www.nikben.com

Madison van Rijn

Whether you’re a sushi fan or sailing devotee, quirky trunks are key for your next surf-side adventure.

Onia’s bright swim shorts recall the tropics of Hawaii, while Etro’s vibrant pair reminds us of staring at a coral reef from a glass-bottomed boat.

