Sydney asymmetric sun hat, $95 (U.S.) through www.eugeniakim.com
(Globe and Mail Update)
Kate Spade New York Winking cloche hat, $88 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com)
(Globe and Mail Update)
Straw hat with silk flowers, $1,735 at Gucci (www.gucci.com)
(Globe and Mail Update)
Belle hat, $250 at Lilliput Hats (www.lilliputhats.ca)
(Globe and Mail Update)
A chic pair at last year’s Queen’s Plate event capped off their looks with eye-catching hats
(LIZZIE O’DONNELL)
Federica Moretti frayed-edge panama woven-paper hat, $160 through www.matchesfashion.com
(Globe and Mail Update)
Miu Miu embellished faux glossed-leather hat, $770 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
(Globe and Mail Update)
Lady Elly hat, $485 at David Dunkley Fine Millinery (www.daviddunkley.me).
(Globe and Mail Update)
Sensi Studio Lady Majorca frayed Toquilla straw sun hat, $150 (U.S.) through www.modaoperandi.com
(Globe and Mail Update)
