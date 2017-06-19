Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
INSPIRED BY
Lively lids
While some would argue that all the action at Woodbine Racetrack is on the track, attendees of the annual Queen’s Plate know that competition of the sartorial sort abounds within the crowd as well. Fascinators are traditionally associated with horse racing, but a unique hat is also favoured by style savvy spectators. David Dunkley, the official milliner of the 2017 event on July 2, offers an elegant bright blue style topped with bow detailing. Frayed edges convey a sense of boho chic in chapeaux made by Sensi Studio and Federica Moretti. Eugenia Kim livens up a wide-brimmed hat with colourful raffia pom-poms, and Gucci and Toronto-based millinery brand Lilliput embellished their sophisticated toppers with blooms. Fashion-forward Miu Miu takes the floral look to the extreme with a jaunty cap covered in crimson petals. All winners, to be sure.