The picturesque Claude Monet’s Secret Garden opened recently at the Vancouver Art Gallery, and included in the show are nearly 40 splendid works that span the lush career of Monet, a founder of French Impressionist painting. The exhibition, which runs until Oct. 1, is the most extensive showing of Monet’s work in Canada in more than 20 years. Ahead of its public debut, on June 16, 400 art enthusiasts gathered to raise funds for the beloved B.C. gallery, the only North American stop for the exhibition.

It’s commonplace for the black-tie fundraising set to get a first look at a show of this calibre during a big-time gala, but on this night, much of Monet’s work had yet to make it to the walls. Still, what is arguably the artist’s most famous subject, the garden, set the tone for the evening: Flowers blossomed from nearly every surface at the event including its guests, many of whom came festooned with blooms. A handful of art pieces were on display during cocktail hour in the gallery; it was a taste – or tease, rather – of the coming exhibition.

Dinner was served inside an expansive tent erected for the evening on the just-restored Georgia Street Plaza, a $9.6-million project that has made the 45,000-square-foot outdoor space more user friendly and conducive to large-scale installations (and glitzy galas). Founded in 1931 with a seven-piece collection, the Vancouver Art Gallery now holds more than 10,000 pieces in its collection and has an unrivalled assemblage of works by B.C. artists. The museum, over its 85 years, has had a handful of expansions, and its most ambitious – a Herzog and de Meuron-designed gallery – is set to open in 2021 at West Georgia and Cambie Streets.Claude Monet’s Secret Garden, under the leadership of Vancouver Art Gallery’s senior curator Ian Thom, was five years in the making and was organized in collaboration with Paris’s Musee Marmottan Monet, the institution with the largest holding of Monet’s work. The result is an exhibit teeming with familiar canvases that depict the River Thames and the Parisian countryside, dreamy studies of the human form and glorious weeping willows, Japanese bridges and water lilies. Inside the big top, under a plethora of blooms, an auction was staged (a flashy Hublot watch and an art-focused visit to Hong Kong were among the big-ticket lots that raised coin for the cause), followed by a pair of performances for the sold-out room, one by students from Vancouver’s Goh Ballet Academy and another by the 50-member Chor Leoni Men’s Choir.



Among those raising funds surrounded by the floral homage to Monet: gala co-chairs Priscilla Lam and Pamela Richardson (the latter’s husband, agri-heir and president of Octaform Systems Inc., David, was in attendance too), and the event’s steering committee Angela Bi, Susie Crang, Irene Fernandes, Don Stuart, Ava Vorwaller and Eric Woo; artists including Landon MacKenzie, Douglas Coupland, Howie Tsui, Hank Bull and Paul Wong; the gallery’s board chair David Calabrigo; event sponsors Jerry Zhong of Coromandel Properties and Jenny Chen of Poly Culture Group; Aritzia CEO Brian Hill and his wife, Andrea Thomas Hill, founder of Cause We Care Foundation; Vancouver Art Gallery chief curator Daina Augaitis; philanthropic duo Allen and Karen Wong; fashion plates Ada Fung and Renvy Graves-Pittman; senator Yuen Pau Woo; and of course, Vancouver Art Gallery director Kathleen Bartels. The event raised $1-million.

