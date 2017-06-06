Mechnical watches are pretty miraculous creations, the result of centuries of innovation and experimentation. While the inner workings of a watch are fascinating, they’re rarely glimpsed by the wearer and don’t do much to accent your outfit. As watches become more valued as wardrobe statements than time telling devices, the people who design them are turning their attention to a long-neglected length of material: the strap. As a result, some of this year’s most fetching timepieces have as much going on outside as within.

The Rolex Oysterflex is the brand’s first ever rubber watch strap – but in true Rolex fashion, it’s neither rubber nor a strap. A flexible metal blade sheathed in black elastomer, it combines the comfort of a traditional diving strap with the durability of a linked bracelet. The appearance this spring of the beloved Cosmograph Daytona chronograph (in rose, white or yellow gold) on an Oysterflex bracelet sent Rolex fans into a frenzy.

Woven fabric straps have become ubiquitous in recent years thanks to abundant colourful options from brands like Timex and Swedish brand Daniel Wellington. High-end watchmakers are getting in the game now, too, and taking woven straps to the next level in the process. At Chopard, the new LUC XP is a casual steel watch that has a handsome blue strap faced with cashmere and lined with alligator leather. Tudor’s new models offer no less than four comely woven options, including one in olive green and yellow fashioned after a French military parachute strap.

In some cases, statement straps add unexpected functionality to their good looks. Victorinox’s new limited-edition INOX Titanium Sky High watch features 1.8 metres of sturdy white Naimakka paracord woven into the bracelet. Rated up to 250 kg, it’s designed to assist in a number of emergency situations, from building an impromptu shelter to fashioning a tourniquet. It also has the added benefit of looking cool – ever important for the fashionable outdoorsman.

Less flashy but arguably more useful in daily wear is Frederique Constant’s E-Strap, which turns any watch into a smart watch. Thanks to a hidden buckle extension housing a tiny rechargeable activity tracker, this leather band monitors your steps, calories and sleep cycles, offering a gentle vibration when it’s time to get up and move around. Both functional and handsome, it’s one of a growing number of new straps deserving equal billing to whatever they’re holding on your wrist.

