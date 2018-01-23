Where can I find a winter hat that’s both stylish and warm?

While fictional TV brothers Bob and Doug McKenzie may have popularized the term "tuque," it doesn't mean their iconic hoser style remains relevant in today's world. We're still experiencing chilly temperatures, but the urge to don a wool cap festooned with a giant pom-pom, sports logo or beer slogan should only be attempted ironically (or if you're a lover of kitsch, like me). And while the duo championed novel concepts such as wearing earmuffs over a tuque, stylists they were not; marvel at their patriotism but not at their sartorial savvy.

Modern-minded Canadians have plenty of options for chic winter gear; the best place to start is with materials. Wool is an old standby, but fabrications such as cashmere elevate the humble winter hat and add an extra element of warmth.



Savile Row bespoke tailoring house Anderson & Sheppard offers an elegant beanie hat – the kind you'd see on David Beckham during a paparazzi'd outing – that's knitted in Italy and done in a classic heathered effect.

Vancouver's Herschel Supply Co. is known for their natty, contemporary takes on wardrobe essentials such as the satchel. Their cable-knit beanie has a roll-over cuff and is made of acrylic, a fabrication known for its heat retention and resistance to moths. Superdry's beanie is also made of acrylic and a subtle logo patch – a far cry from the kooky knit caps worn by Bob and Doug.

Stick to dark colours with your headgear and find other outdoor accessories that suit the same modern sensibility – a pair of insulated leather gloves, for example. And whatever you do, don't wear earmuffs at the same time as your hat!

