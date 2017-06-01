Fashion label Max Mara and Toronto’s Power Plant gallery bring focus to an emerging photo phenom. Caitlin Agnew reports

On June 1, contemporary art lovers will gather at Toronto’s Power Plant Gallery for Power Ball XIX: Stereo Vision. Presented by Max Mara, the annual gala, in its 19th edition, is a boisterous fundraiser for the institution that offers guests the chance to party with young artists in an immersive environment.

In addition to Mexico City-based studio Pedro & Juana and Italian performance artist Francesco Pedraglio, one of these creative talents is American photographer Torrance Hall, this year’s winner of the Max Mara Young Visionary Award. At just 17 years old, Hall is the second artist to receive the prize, which includes $10,000 to support his future artistic pursuits.

When I reached Hall at his home in Glenn Allen, Va., he’d just finished school for the day (he’s a high-school senior) and was preparing for his journey to Toronto, which also happened to be his first trip outside the U.S. “I live in the suburbs so I just love being in any city,” he says. “I’m really excited to get a different vibe.”

Hall’s work, which includes peaceful and reflective portraits of himself and his friends, explores themes of emotional growth and maturation from adolescence to adulthood. He tells me that, for him, a big part of that process has been learning to appreciate moments of introspection. “As I’ve grown up, I’ve definitely found the beauty in being alone,” he says. “And as an artist, it’s so important to reflect and think about the work you’re making and the work you want to make.”

Wise beyond his years, Hall is already aware of the pressure to tailor his work to develop an audience in the image-saturated social media era. “It’s so easy now to just make work that people will like because it will get you noticed on the Internet,” he says. “I’ve been wanting to throw away my phone and just disappear, but it’s really hard because you do have to get your name out there and get noticed. I’ve been trying to find a middle between the two.”

In September, Hall will relocate to Baltimore to study photography at the Maryland Institute College of Art where he’ll have the opportunity to put his creativity and passion first. “It sounds bad but every single day I’m thinking about making new work – that’s the only thing that I think about,” he says. “It’s something that’s always been a part of me, and I don’t think it’ll ever leave my head. I just can’t put my camera down. It’s like, my favourite thing on Earth.”

THIS WEEK’S STYLE HAPPENINGS

To toast Canada’s 150th, Hudson’s Bay and Steam Whistle Brewing have partnered on a limited-edition barware collection. In addition to specially marked cases of the independent brewery’s pilsner available now through liquor stores, the collection, launching June 5, includes a retro-inspired metal cooler, tin bottle opener, glasses and coasters, all adorned with the Hudson’s Bay stripes. For more information, visit www.thebay.com.

Canadian plus-size retailer Addition Elle is partnering with Ovarian Cancer Canada on the new Brave Campaign, which raises awareness and funds for programming, education and research into the disease. Kicking off June 1 with an appearance by model and ovarian cancer advocate Elly Mayday at its Toronto flagship location (181 Yonge St.), the events will include special promotions and opportunities to make additional donations. For more information, visit www.additionelle.com.

To help support bee health, green-beauty pioneer Burt's Bees is launching a limited-edition #KissesForBees lipstick collection June 1. For each lipstick sold, the brand will plant 100 wildflowers in partnership with Wildlife Preservation Canada. And on June 9, Burt's Bee's will unveil a living flower installation at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square, with a second launching later in the month in Vancouver. For more information, visit www.burtsbees.ca.

