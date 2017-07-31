FASHION

True metal



In the 1960s, Paco Rabanne rejuvenated the fashion world by embracing a space-age approach to dressing. Decades later, the label – now under the direction of Julien Dossena – still flicks to that futuristic edge; an array of silver mesh pieces from its fall 2017 collection were a nod to Rabanne’s early designs. Find your own silver lining with pieces like Roksanda’s midi skirt or Voz’s belted blouse. 3.1 Phillip Lim’s compact shoulder bag features an argent paperclip-style clasp. And Biko’s outsized earrings combine retro vibes with contemporary minimalism. It’s all guaranteed to up your sterling reputation.

