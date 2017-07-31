In the 1960s, PacoRabanne rejuvenated the fashion world by embracing a space-age approach to dressing. Decades later, the label – now under the direction of JulienDossena – still flicks to that futuristic edge; an array of silver mesh pieces from its fall 2017 collection were a nod to Rabanne’s early designs. Find your own silver lining with pieces like Roksanda’s midi skirt or Voz’s belted blouse. 3.1 Phillip Lim’s compact shoulder bag features an argent paperclip-style clasp. And Biko’s outsized earrings combine retro vibes with contemporary minimalism. It’s all guaranteed to up your sterling reputation.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.