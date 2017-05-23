-
The recent Chanel cruise 2017/18 show featured pieces heavily inspired by motifs from ancient civilizations.
Ancient Greek Sandals Omorfi leather flats, $255 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Paco Rabanne Olympéa eau de parfum, $85 at Hudson’s Bay.
Black swirl mug, $18.95 at Crate & Barrel (www.crateandbarrel.com).
Third eye silver stacking ring, $120 through www.dolorousjewlery.com.
Collection ruffle skirt, $834 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
Arethusa medallion, $140 through www.jenny-bird.ca.
Mary Katrantzou Peyote ruffled printed silk-twill flared pants, $775 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Nehera Dibi dress, $875 through www.ssense.com.
Rick Owens Bundle loose draped sleeveless top, $1,745 through www.modaoperandi.com.
