Late 19thcentury brass peacock fireplace screen, $2,913 at Loretta Antiques via 1st Dibs (www.1stdibs.com).
(Globe and Mail Update)
Reynolds navy velvet chair by Mermelada Estudio, $529 at CB2 (www.cb2.com).
(Globe and Mail Update)
Stephenson oval coffee table by Darby Home Co., $559 at Wayfair.ca (www.wayfair.ca).
(Globe and Mail Update)
1930s Sarouk rug, $2,695 at Elte (www.elte.com).
(Globe and Mail Update)
St. James glass double-door cabinet, starting at $1,036 (U.S.) at Restoration Hardware (www.restorationhardware.com).
(Globe and Mail Update)
