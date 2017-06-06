-
Rolex’s Oysterflex strap, a metal blade covered in elastomer, ensures comfort and durability.
(Thomas Hensinger/Rolex)
The Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona also has an Oysterflex strap.
(Rolex)
The strap on Tudor’s Heritage Black Bay Bronze takes inspiration from military parachute straps.
Victorinox’s INOX Titanium Sky High watch consists of paracord that can be repurposed.
The Frederique Constant E-Strap has an embedded activity tracker.
(VALENTIN_BONADEI)
