Cosmetics companies, notes Caitlin Agnew, have set their sights on your pearly whites

It’s often things that we use everyday, like toothpaste, that we put the least thought into. And while there’s nothing particularly glamorous about oral care, some brands are beginning to raise the bar on how we look after our mouths.

Know for its warm, herbal scented skincare, Australian skincare brand Aesop will launch its first toothpaste (pictured above) this month. As part of its overall approach to everyday essentials, it’s made with botanical ingredients including essential oils of cardamom, anise, clove and spearmint. “We went through many iterations of the formulation, adjusting the level of foaming and tempering the inherent bitterness of cleansing agents with a selection of essential oils to arrive at the perfect balance of taste and texture,” says Dr. Kate Forbes, Aesop’s general manager of products and R&D.

Housed in the same aluminum tube as the brand’s hand creams, the Aesop toothpaste compliments an existing mouthwash. “Both formulations have a focus on efficacy and ingredient selection, ensuring teeth and gums are cared for and products have a distinctive Aesop flavour, without compromise,” says Forbes.

In July, UK-based cruelty-free brand Lush released its new Mouthwash Tabs. Referred to by the brand as “bath bombs for your mouth,” they’re available in three flavours: a peppermint laced Crème de Menthe, Ugai, made with green tea, sea salt and tea tree, and the Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster, which contains lemon oil, aniseed oil and menthol crystals. While the solid tab-formula is a departure from traditional liquid mouthwash, Lush brand and product trainer Amanda Lee Sipenock says customers are increasingly open to new oral care experiences.

“While many customers are intrigued by the innovative flavours or the fact that they’re solid, or have easy to travel with packaging, others are attracted to the effectiveness and long history of use of the main ingredients found inside these products, including baking soda, clays, herbs, and essential oils,” she says.

More than 36 restaurants are participating in this year's Estrella Damm Tapas Journey, running from Aug. 11 to 20 in Toronto. For $20, enjoy three tapas paired with a glass of Estrella Damm beer. Ottawans can get their fill of tapas in September when the Journey makes its way to the capital. For more information, visit www.tapasjourney.com.

