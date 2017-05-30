One of the greatest benefits of urban living is the freedom to walk everywhere. I take full advantage of this, as does my other half, whose car, a few years ago in an ice storm, was squished as flat as a mosquito by the limb of a giant oak. He never bothered to replace the car, especially once he realized that not having one results in immediate weight loss.

I reap the same benefits from living a life largely on foot. People often ask, “How do you stay slim with all that cooking you do?” Simple: I practically do the equivalent of a marathon every day by shopping for groceries.

This is why I love and could not live without my lightweight Parisian-style market basket. Shaped like an upside-down bonnet, it’s handwoven in sturdy palm leaf with a comfortable leather handle. Somehow no matter how heavy a load I pack into it, the weight stays nicely distributed and you never get your circulation cut off or deep groves in your hands as you do lugging too many heavy plastic bags. The basket is eco-friendly, of course, but it’s also eye-friendly. Just reaching for it puts me in a good mood, and when there are things like carrot tops and baguettes sticking out of it, the basket looks all the more promising – and the food in it all the more appealing. They’re not just practical, these baskets, they give food shopping a bit of romance!

Not everyone fancies shopping every day on foot (and, unless you’re living in a city centre, you probably can’t), but most do relish a fragrant farmers’ market on the weekend, and that time of year is coming up fast. Just think how much more fun it will be trotting from stand to stand ferreting out fresh strawberries and fava beans with a lovely basket dangling from your arm! (P.S., if you’re shaking your head thinking, “No, that’s never going to happen,” note that they are also brilliant for picnics and for carting supplies to the beach.)

Traditional Parisian-style market baskets are $87.45 from the Canadian company indigoandlavender.com. For something more colourful, you’ll find gorgeous artisan-made straw baskets from Madagascar for $80 at ruepigalle.ca.

Do you know of a genius domestic product? If so, Laura wants tohear about it.

