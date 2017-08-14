The Product

Skin Republic Bubble Purifying + Charcoal Face Mask, $9 at Murale and through www.beautyboutique.ca.

The Promise

This bubbling sheet mask deeply cleans pores, detoxifies skin and exfoliates for a brighter complexion.

How it works

When exposed to air, this oxygenating mask begins to foam, generating micro-bubbles that work within pores to clean out dirt and impurities, while fruit acids gently exfoliate dead skin cells to help even out skin tone. The tingling effect of the micro-bubbles encourages increased blood flow to the skin, helping to remove toxins and improve absorption of the serum contained in the mask’s formula.

How to use it

Rub sachet for a few seconds to activate the bubbles. Place mask onto cleansed face and leave on for 15 to 20 minutes. After removing the mask, massage excess product into skin before rinsing off with water.

The bottom line

With their flamboyant foaming properties, bubble masks are one of the latest Instagram darlings of the beauty world, making for bizarrely dysmorphic selfies. Available in a wide variety of formulas, the Skin Republic version incorporates charcoal, a buzzy ingredient lauded in the skincare world for its detoxifying abilities. I never travel without a sheet mask in tow (so portable, and necessary after a skin-drying flight) and recently brought this one to try out over a relaxing weekend at a friend’s cottage. Exposed to the crisp Georgian Bay air, this mask went to town on my complexion, completing my transformation from polluted city slicker to radiant country mouse. Whether it was the lack of cell service or the mask’s hardworking micro-bubbles (wearing it felt like being encased in a bottle of 7 Up), I returned to Toronto renewed and refreshed. I’ve since added the mask to my regular beauty arsenal and it’s the ideal treatment for a Friday evening detox after a long week – whether or not you take a photo of yourself while wearing it.

