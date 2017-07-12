Perhaps fashion’s most affected accessory, the fan, is this summer’s It item, writes Caitlin Agnew

As we turn away from new digital innovations and get back to basics, with vinyl records, books and straight-razor shaves enjoying renewed popularity, another analogue device is enjoying an unlikely resurgence: the folding fan.

In recent months, this accessory has been spotted in the famous hands of Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Manchester United player Paul Pogba and Rihanna, who took her bow at the end of the Spring 2017 Fenty x Puma runway show with a pink branded fan in hand (the style is available online at Luisa Via Roma for $180). At the Christian Dior haute couture presentation in Paris on July 3, guests were each given a foldable fan, with famous front-row guests including Alber Elbaz, Jennifer Lawrence and summer’s breakout style star Céline Dion using them as photo props.

With origins in Egypt that go as far back as 4,000 years, the hand fan has always been a symbol of power. Folding fans are thought to have originated in Japan, and were imported to Europe in the 1500s where they were adopted by the women and men of high society. Eventually falling out of favour, the fan returned as a flamboyant fashion statement in the 1980s when German designer Karl Lagerfeld made carrying one his signature.

Mode Models agency founder Kelly Streit is often spotted with a folding fan in hand after being gifted one by Derek Jagodzinsky, the Edmonton-based designer behind LUXX Ready-to-Wear. “I was sweating at a large event in Edmonton and Derek came up to me and handed me one,” he says. “I have never bought one and I never carry one, but Derek seems to be my guardian angel and always whips one out of his bag for me when he sees me looking overheated.”

Jagodzinsky, who will be showing his next collection in September at Calgary’s Otahpiaaki: Indigenous Beauty, Fashion & Design Week, began carrying a fan after suffering through a lack of air conditioning at one too many events. “I love the convenience and the short amount of time you can cool down,” he says. Favourites in his collection are scented, wooden fans left au naturel or lacquered black.

While mass-produced folding fans are readily available, fashion houses are also putting their own spin on the accessory. Japanese motorcycle-inspired brand Neighborhood released a black-and-white bamboo fan printed with profanity this spring, while UK-based brand Fern produces an entire collection of delicate, hand-carved fans (pictured above) that retail for between £50 and £60. For his Venice-inspired spring 2017 collection at Gucci, creative director Alessandro Michele sent models down the runway carrying tasselled silk fans, now available through Net-A-Porter for $430 (U.S.).

Whether as a fancy fashion statement, convenient climate-controlling device or both, the folding fan is the coolest accessory of the summer.

STYLE HAPPENINGS

Canadian vegan leather company Matt & Nat and book emporium Indigo have partnered on an exclusive collaboration. The limited-edition collection features best-sellers from the brand’s archives in new colours. For more information, visit www.indigo.ca.

and book emporium have partnered on an exclusive collaboration. The limited-edition collection features best-sellers from the brand’s archives in new colours. For more information, visit www.indigo.ca. Parisian boutique Colette announced on July 12 that it will be closing its doors at the end of this year. In business for 20 years on the Rue Saint Honoré, Colette was a pioneer of the “concept store” retail model, stocking everything from music to beauty products, jewellery, electronics and clothing, and took part in collaborations with the likes of Balenciaga and Hudson’s Bay. Saint Laurent is in talks to take over the location. For more information, visit www.colette.fr.

announced on July 12 that it will be closing its doors at the end of this year. In business for 20 years on the Rue Saint Honoré, Colette was a pioneer of the “concept store” retail model, stocking everything from music to beauty products, jewellery, electronics and clothing, and took part in collaborations with the likes of Balenciaga and Hudson’s Bay. Saint Laurent is in talks to take over the location. For more information, visit www.colette.fr. The Design Exchange in Toronto has announced its third edition of the Emerging Designer Competition in partnership with RBC. Open to emerging designers in the fields of digital, interior and graphic design as well as architecture and fashion design, the national competition provides exposure, mentorship and funding. Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 1. For more information, visit www.dx.org/edc.

