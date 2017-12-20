The top style stories of 2017

Gucci's fur ban

Gucci bid adieu to its much buzzed about kangaroo-lined loafers in October when chief executive and president Marco Bizzarri announced the label would no longer use fur in its products, reasoning that the use of this material is not modern. Gucci joined the likes of Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein and Giorgio Armani and e-commerce retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter, which banned fur products on their sites in June. Michael Kors followed suit in December.

Donna Karan's defense of Harvey Weinstein

Story continues below advertisement

Virtually no industry has remained unscathed by the allegations of sexual assault brought against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including fashion. Asked about the scandal on a red carpet in October, American designer Donna Karan came to Weinstein's defense, telling The Daily Mail, "I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?" She later apologized.

Toronto Fashion Week's comeback

IMG may not have seen the value of operating a runway platform in Toronto, but plenty of others do. In September, Toronto Fashion Week took over Yorkville Avenue with runway presentations, celebrity appearances and additional arts and culture initiatives. Re\Set held two shoppable designer fashion events at The Great Hall, and TOM Toronto Men's Fashion Week expanded to launch Toronto Women's Fashion Week. There was also FashionCAN at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Eco Fashion Week and Fashion Art Toronto.

Creative directors' comings and goings

The game of designer musical chairs continued well into 2017. Riccardo Tisci left Givenchy to be replaced by former Chloé designer Clare Waight Keller. David Koma left Mugler to focus on his own label, and was replaced by American designer Casey Cadwallader, most recently of Acne Studios. Raf Simons made his American debut at Calvin Klein, bringing some much needed verve back to the Big Apple at a time when many labels including Rodarte, Proenza Schouler and Monique Lhuillier opted to show in Europe. Last but not least, in December Jonathan Saunders resigned from DVF after just 18 months.

Lucinda Chambers' departure from Vogue UK

Shortly after leaving British Vogue, Lucinda Chambers aired her grievances in an op-ed for the website Vestoj, revealing that she'd actually been fired from her post as fashion director. Ruffling feathers throughout the industry and casting a pall over the direction of the magazine's new editor, Edward Enninful, Chambers wrote, "I don't want to be the person who puts on a brave face and tells everyone, 'Oh, I decided to leave the company,' when everyone knows you were really fired. There's too much smoke and mirrors in the industry as it is. And anyway, I didn't leave. I was fired."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Beauty's rapid rise

The appetite for beauty products continued to reach new heights in 2017. New York-based direct-to-consumer brand Glossier announced its international expansion, making Canada its first non-U.S. shipping destination where shoppers lined up at its Toronto pop-up shop. Rihanna launched her own makeup line Fenty Beauty with 40 shades of foundation.

THIS WEEK'S STYLE HAPPENINGS

On Dec. 21, Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre will become the home of the country's first Dyson Demo store. The 2,000 square foot space is designed with interactivity in mind and will feature Dyson Supersonic hair styling stations and a Dyson air purifier smokebox demonstration. For more information, visit www.dysoncanada.ca.

Toronto cocktail and snack spot Bar Reyna has partnered with skincare brand Omorovicza on The Queen of Hungary, a limited-edition cocktail. Made with Bombay Sapphire, white rose petal syrup and Goldschlager, each beverage comes with a deluxe sample of the brand's Queen of Hungary Mist. For more information, visit www.barreyna.com.

Holt Renfrew is saying so long to the Holts Café concept and bonjour to French-inspired restaurant Colette. The Canadian luxury retailer has partnered with Chase Hospitality to open Colette Grand Café restaurants in five of its locations (Edmonton, Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto's Yorkdale and Bloor Street stores) beginning in 2018. For more information, visit www.holtrenfrew.com.