E-commerce has made shopping from the comfort of home the norm, and now, reports Caitlin Agnew, we’re demanding the same of our in-store experiences

As retail merchandising becomes increasingly curated towards domesticity, styled in a way to evoke a feeling of home, some storeowners are taking that concept even further and converting their own homes into live/retail spaces.

In New York, The Apartment by the Line is a loft that’s been reimagined as the conceptual home of “a discerning woman who appreciates a finely tailored jacket as much as a bespoke velvet sofa,” as described on its website. Here, visitors can shop furnishings, fashion and lifestyle items in a comfortable space tucked above the bustling streets of SoHo where everything, including the Fritz Hansen chairs and the Manolo Blahnik shoes by the door, is for sale.

Calgary’s three-storey DADE Loft is the home of Darcy Lundgren and Greg Fraser. It’s also a store that sells art, furniture and design, open three days a week and by appointment. After six years of running a more traditional retail space on Main Street, in March, 2016, Lundgren and Fraser decided to make the move to in-home retail, inspired in part by The Apartment.

“We haven’t really been known in Calgary to be ones that fit inside of a box, so we’re always trying to be different and stand out,” says Fraser. Living among inventory from more than 20 artists and designers, including knit wool furniture by Gan and tableware by Seletti, one of the main advantages to true retail immersion is that Lundgren and Fraser can provide honest feedback on the functionality of their pieces.

It’s a next-level version of the live/work lifestyle that’s being tested around the world. In Brussels, design enthusiasts Ike Udechuku and Kathryn Smith converted their 1885 townhouse into the Ampersand House, where they live with and sell mid-century Scandinavian décor. In a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, furniture dealer and interior designer Michael Bargo lives and works amongst his inventory, selling ormolu desks and Noguchi lamps to high-profile clients such as Marc Jacobs.

While some may find the idea of clients traipsing through their home to be invasive, Lundgren says it’s been an easy adjustment. “We’ve had a few people pop in unannounced that were a bit of a surprise but we’re always prepared. Our day-to-day life, we just have to always be tidying up after ourselves,” he says.

“Because it is a lot more of an intimate space, if we were sitting here having an afternoon lunch and someone comes in, we would offer them to have a salad with us,” adds Fraser. “That’s kind of the charm.”

THIS WEEK’S STYLE HAPPENINGS

British jewellery brand Links of London has a new home at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Inspired by the design of a London townhouse, the store features an engraving and customization bar as part of the brand’s made-to-order program. For more information, visit www.linksoflondon.com.

Joe Fresh is extending its range of size offerings, with the women's collection now available in sizes 0 to 22 (XS to 3X). The Canadian brand will release its fall collection Aug. 11, available online and in stores. For more information, visit www.joefresh.com.

Edmonton-based footwear company Poppy Barley is opening a new flagship store Aug. 3. Located at the city's Southgate Centre, the store will include the latest collection of women's and men's footwear as well as the brand's signature made-to-order program, and their newer additions: handbags and leather goods. For more information, visit www.poppybarley.com/southgate.

