The ouster of British Vogue editor Lucinda Chambers is the latest news to rock the fashion job market. Caitlin Agnew looks at what it takes to survive in the industry today

Just a few weeks after British Vogue announced that its fashion director Lucinda Chambers would be stepping down from her role after 36 years at the publication, Chambers revealed in a July 3 story published on Vestoj.com that she’d actually been fired from the magazine. In the no-holds-barred interview, Chambers admitted she hasn’t read Vogue in years and shared her feelings about the cruel reputation of the industry. “Fashion can chew you up and spit you out” she said.

If a creative talent with the cachet of Chambers is feeling discarded by her peers, it should come as no surprise that the rapidly changing marketplace in Canada has resulted in a similar feeling of uncertainty. At the retail level, Hudson’s Bay cut 2,000 North American positions in June, while Sears Canada announced a few days later that it’s closing 59 stores and cutting 2,900 jobs under a court-supervised restructuring plan. In recent years, Canadian clothiers Jacob, Smart Set and Laura have all shuttered. On the editorial front, fashion title Flareceased publishing a print version in 2016, instead focusing exclusively on digital content, while Chatelaine cut its print output in half to six issues per year. Shoppers Drug Mart’s beauty and fashion focused publication Glow also closed earlier this year.

It’s easy to blame digital disruptors like social media and e-commerce, which have altered the way shoppers learn about and consume products, for all the anxiety. But such new advancements also provide employment opportunities, says Christie Lohr, who founded Vancouver-based fashion job website Style Nine to Five in 2010. “I had to add [e-commerce and social-media] categories two years ago after seeing such a shift and growing demand. About 50 per cent or more of jobs posted these days are now in the e-commerce industry.”

Lohr also points to newfound opportunities created by the Canadian arrival of international players like Saks Fifth Avenue, Uniqlo and Nordstrom, as well as the rising popularity of the localist movement. “Many local labels are really booming right now –Vancouver’s Gentle Fawn, Native Shoes, Oak and Fort, to name a few – which has helped create even more job opportunities.”

To maintain relevant in today’s ever-changing landscape, Lohr advises those cultivating careers in fashion to be nimble, increase one’s tech-savvy skillset and always remain humble. “Everyone wants their dream job now, but in reality, it doesn’t work that way,” she says. “You need to be able to adapt to change while still keeping your voice, and to realize that you always need to work hard and prove yourself.”

