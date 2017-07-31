-
1124 sunglasses, $905 at Cutler and Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com).
Micro Alix crossbody bag, $695 (U.S.) through www.nordstrom.com.
Eclipse earrings, $69 through www.ilovebiko.com.
A sultry silver dress from Paco Rabanne recalls the brand’s ultra-modern roots.
(ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)
HVN Morgan short-sleeved lamé dress, $1,205 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Roksanda ruffled hammered silk-satin skirt, $1,210 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Saint Lauren LouLou Chelsea boots, $1,295 through www.ssense.com.
Voz liquid blouse, $1,143 through www.farfetch.com.
