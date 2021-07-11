A best friend is always a best friend - no matter how many years go by

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

First Person

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
First Person

A best friend is always a best friend - no matter how many years go by

Michele Karch-Ackerman
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Kumé Pather

There is a small copse of trees near my bedroom window. The trees are young and have grown in a “ring around the rosie” circle on a little wee hillock on which delightful pink trilliums grow in the late springtime. I found this hillock recently during my annual spring cleanup. It is very sweet; a raised little hill, tiny really, with five young trees growing proudly around their clumps of trilliums that dance in the breeze.

My little hillock reminds me of my childhood friends (of which there are many). In particular, it reminds me of my best friends (of which there are few). I really had only two serious best friends when I was a child. Sometimes I had a “best friend” for a short period of time and replaced that friend with another “best friend” for another short period of time.

Story continues below advertisement

All my friends were important to me and I imagine them as little islands in a clear blue lake that I swim to and play with for a while and then swim to the next one. I graduated from friend to friend and island to island until I grew up and met my life partner who is now my best friend and husband. I don’t really have a best friend any more. I do have a lovely circle of dear women friends who are all as important to me as a best friend only I don’t call them that. Sometimes I call them “sister friends.” They are that close. And that important.

The word best friend is an important one. It signifies a kind of permanence that will echo through the years with a sort of solidity that is impermeable. The memory of a best friend lasts even if the friendship does not. It is special.

Anne of Green Gables had a best friend (whom she called bosom friend) in Diana. I met my own Anne of Green Gables best friend when I was 14. She sat a few rows over and behind me in our Grade 9 English classroom. Her seat was near the large windows that I spent my time looking out of and daydreaming. I can still see her there with her carrot and strawberry-coloured hair and tiny frame. Marianne was tallish (compared to me) and thin and had bright twinkling eyes and a heart-warming smile and an openness that I found inviting.

We both weren’t ready for this high school thing. We weren’t ready to be cheerleaders and student-council leaders and basketball team players and flirty girls who knew how to get asked out by boys. We just didn’t care.

Marianne asked me over to her house after school. We slammed our lockers shut and bounced out of our old brick school on a crisp fall morning and headed up the main street of our little town with a stop at the Fine Cake Shop for some inexpensive baked goods to satisfy our never-ending 14-year-old hunger. This bakery was famous for a few things: date turnovers, figure-eight doughnuts, exquisite mille feuille and diminutive petite fours. The petite fours came in pink, yellow, violet and turquoise and included a great gob of whipped cream like frosting under a tasty coating of sticky icing. They were mouth-wateringly delicious and featured a tiny candy-flower decoration on top. Marianne and I each bought two and popped those petite fours one at a time into our mouths – whole! We started laughing hysterically with mouths full of cake and icing.

The laughter never stopped. We laughed through elegant 14-year-old candlelit dinners (and full on food fights that we cleaned up so no one ever knew), we laughed while playing hide and seek in the dark, while sitting on roofs, on buses, during our first ever visit to the Toronto Eaton Centre, while on sleepovers, during yoga classes, at dance and theatre classes, and during French classes (when we really weren’t supposed to, but could not stop). We laughed while doing never-ending handstands and baking instant Pillsbury chocolate chip cookies and eating navel oranges.

We were silly. Hardcore silly. We sucked all the childhood juices out of our young lives until there was no more childhood to suck up. And then we were ready to move on.

Story continues below advertisement

And we did.

Marianne went in one direction. I went in another. In our late 20s, we met up for one lovely lunch and catch-up session after I bumped into Marianne (who was looking all willowy and elegant and grown up) in Toronto. We became Facebook friends and glimpsed little fragments of each other’s lives without ever talking.

I saw her adorable sheep dog/poodle, Hudson. She saw my rambunctious Airedale, Scout.

I recently felt a nostalgic longing to call Marianne and so I did. Out of the blue. We chatted and reminisced about old times and caught up with news about our offspring and parents, but she didn’t tell me her biggest news as we had so many other things to talk about.

A few days later, she posted a story on Facebook that she warned would sound sad, but really wasn’t. Marianne is living with metastasized stage four breast cancer and is in the palliative stage of her care. She was feeling quite normal as long as her pain was managed properly and although she’s a little stiff and sore sometimes, she was planning a “kick ass” trip out West with her son in the summer. She was positive and sweet and full of that lovely energy that I picked up on in our Grade 9 English class. She is celebrating life. And wants us to do the same.

Even.

Story continues below advertisement

Though.

I called up Marianne after I read her post and we talked like two schoolchildren even though it is 46 years later and our conversation was often about things that are difficult to talk about. She told me her story. The two words that kept floating through my consciousness and along the surface of my brain while we were chatting were these: B E S T F R I E N D.

Marianne will be a best friend forever.

I am so thankful for her inspiring philosophy of life. It reminds me of when we were two silly girls leaping and jumping into the unknown of our new lives with pure abandon and glee and hope and love.

When I look out from my bedroom window, I can see the little hillock with young trees growing on it in a circle of green. The green is achingly beautiful right now. I think of those trees like they are my childhood friends and see Marianne there, strong and tall and blooming with love and grace.

And I am thankful.

Story continues below advertisement

Michele Karch-Ackerman lives in Buckthorn, Ont.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies