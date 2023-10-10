First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Catherine Chan

This past August long weekend, our band played at the annual barbecue for our little lake community. No giant screens. No pyrotechnics. Just six of us squeezed onto a hay wagon stage: four guitarists, a keyboard player and me, the singer. But for us, it was monumental, because last year the most random event imaginable derailed our performance.

This is a hard story to tell and a hard one to hear. But it is also one of courage, heroism and kindness on all fronts.

We are lucky enough to have a cabin on a tiny lake in the B.C. interior. It’s a remote place, a sweet secret. Nothing fancy or trendy. Not a latte for miles. The lake is serene, only loons and quiet boats drifting by. The weather can be sportingly hot or bitterly cold within hours of each other. We like to say, you bring your bikini and your parka. It’s Canada, eh?

A few residents live there full-time, but mostly we are a seasonal community. Once a year we gather for a summer celebration; a few years ago my husband and I formed a band with some friends and performed to the immense delight of everyone. We couldn’t wait to do it again, especially having been cloistered through the pandemic.

The previous August, the event fell on a perfect summer day. After running through our set list at a friend’s cottage, I went back to our place while my husband drove down to help set up the gear.

It’s a small, dirt road and he was going slowly. A man was riding a mower on the opposite side, throwing up a lot of debris. In the split second my husband looked over – wondering why anyone would be doing this while people were arriving at the picnic area – a rock flew out from the mower, sailed through the partly opened car window and hit my husband in the eye.

He stopped driving, confused and in shock. People started coming over, wondering why he was in the middle of the road. One of our neighbours, a retired doctor, took one look at him and said, “You need to get to a hospital, now.”

The hospital is an hour away, up a winding highway. It was possibly the longest drive of my life. When we arrived, they took us in right away; they don’t hesitate when it comes to eyes. There was little they could do, however. It was the middle of the long weekend and the nearest eye surgeon was hours away. They needed to airlift my husband to Vancouver.

We decided that I should go back to the cabin to collect the dog and then drive to Vancouver, while his sister met the air ambulance. That drive became the second longest one of my life. Four hours of abject fear.

Within 24 hours it was evident that the Herculean attempt to save the eye was unsuccessful. An infection was spreading rapidly and another surgeon was called in to perform what is known as enucleation, essentially plastic surgery to remove the eye. Life changes on a dime.

I can’t say enough about the care my husband received. These people are heroes. They were there, in the middle of the night, doing everything for us. The plastic surgeon gave me his cell number and said, “Call me if you need to.”

Another hero – my husband. I always knew he was a remarkable person but I couldn’t believe his courage. He never faltered. Not once. He has never exhibited one second of self pity. When faced with a terrible new reality, he said to the surgeon, “Just do it.” He has adapted brilliantly and we were astonished to discover how many one-eyed people are out there. Everyone seems to know someone with monocular vision.

The jokes started pretty quickly. He is a funny guy and embraced the pirate humour right away. He was not big on an eye patch, however, despite the many photos of sexy eye-patched men I presented to him. Instead he waited the necessary eight weeks and went in to be fitted for a prosthetic. This work of art is hand-painted by an ocularist and matches his other beautiful blue eye perfectly. You would be hard-pressed to figure out which eye is which.

The kindness of people blew us away. Every day something exquisite was left at our door: cards, flowers, peaches, cookies and other treats. During his recuperation, we would have tea in the garden with some of the goodies. It was a special time for us, drawn closer together by loss. A bit like the pandemic, but with less wine.

As time passed and things returned to a more normal life, the inevitable passing of the seasons took us back to summer. I was determined to reclaim this precious time, celebrating the glory of a Canadian summer with our cabin friends and family. But I had trepidations as well. Was there trauma? Did he really want to do this or, true to form, was he more concerned about disappointing me?

Then, come August, we got up on our little stage and started up. Joy was palpable from all directions.

The band played. We reclaimed our lost summer. We moved on.

Annabel Kershaw lives in Vancouver