After he died, I loved finding the notes Dad left all over the house

My sister found the first note, tucked inside our parents’ wedding album. It was written in pencil, in dad’s trademark all-caps printing:

GREAT FAMILY

GREAT FRIENDS

GREAT NEIGHBOURS

LOVE EM ALL

LUCKY LUCKY GUY

LIVE – LOVE – LAUGH

The note was dated October 2016, the same month he’d been rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung. His oxygen intake was critically low, and he’d had to be intubated. We didn’t know if he’d pull through and the doctor warned us that the lack of oxygen might lead to brain damage. We wouldn’t know for sure until he woke up.

I waited with my brother and sister at his bedside, hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst. When the sedative wore off, my dad scanned the room and motioned for something to write with. I read the words out loud as he wrote – WHO…ARE…YOU? My face fell. My stomach dropped.

It’s difficult to laugh with a tube down your throat, but my dad’s shoulders were shaking, and his eyes were watering. He had no idea that we’d been warned about potential brain damage. If he had, he’d have kept the joke going a bit longer.

My dad’s sense of humour was his defining quality. He laughed often and was always looking for ways to make other people laugh. He was a live-in-the-moment kind of guy whose motto was, “If it’s not going to matter five years from now, it doesn’t matter now.”

He pulled through the intubation incident relatively unscathed, but passed away the following August. I stayed in the house during his final days and after his death, while we sold, donated or threw away our parents’ possessions and got the house ready to put up for sale.

Sitting cross-legged on the floor of an otherwise empty room, I looked around at the boxes of photos, piles of albums and dozens of framed pictures. It was the task we’d left until the end and it was daunting. I procrastinated by removing photos from frames and adding them to the piles. That’s when I found the second note, taped to the back of a frame.

THE LUCKIEST MAN ALIVE SEPT 28, 2011

Underneath, in a different-coloured pen, he’d added: SEE OTHER SIDE, apparently not confident that we’d be able to decrypt his message. The other side was a photo of the five of us – my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother and me.

He’d written that note just eight days after his wife of 52 years died, and two weeks before his own surgery to have a cancerous kidney removed. In July, mom had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia and was given just weeks to live. In August, dad learned that he had kidney cancer. He kept that news mostly to himself until after mom had passed.

The surgery to remove his kidney went well. The surgeon believed he’d gotten the entire tumour and there was no indication the cancer had spread. Dad was given a new lease on life, but he was lost without his life partner.

He often told the story of the first time he’d seen her, across the warehouse floor at General Motors, how he’d turned to his best friend and said, “I’m going to marry that girl.” Then he’d add, “And I did!” as though that fact still surprised him.

Before she died, my mom talked about dad remarrying as if it were a foregone conclusion. “He’s a very good-looking man, you know,” she said, adding that she still sometimes got butterflies in her stomach when she saw him.

Mom was wrong though. Dad never lost his trademark sense of humour, but he missed his wife every second of every day until he died. He didn’t believe in the afterlife, but he once said, “I know I won’t be with her, but at least I won’t be without her anymore.”

I found the third note soon after the second one, stuck to the back of a framed photo of me and my siblings.

MOM’S GONE BUT LOOK WHAT SHE LEFT ME

I LOVE THEM DEARLY

This one wasn’t dated, but it was signed with his initials, DBG. For years we’d seen him sign every card he gave our mom that way. When we teased them about the formality and lack of romance it conveyed, mom explained that when she’d worked in the office at General Motors, processing orders from the warehouse, she’d get a shiver of excitement whenever she saw those initials, and that’s why he still signed his cards that way.

I don’t know what gave my dad the idea to leave hidden notes for us to discover after he was gone. Maybe he knew they’d bring us comfort. Maybe he wanted to make us smile a few more times.

I suspect, though, that it was the only way he could share his feelings. He made us laugh. He was always there for us when we needed him. He loved us unconditionally. But he didn’t talk about feelings. He never told us he loved us. It didn’t matter. We knew. But maybe it mattered to him.

In unsettling or difficult times, I think of the 15-word message left behind by a man with a Grade 9 education, who never read books, but who was wise enough to know what matters most in life. I have great family, great friends and great neighbours. I’m a lucky, lucky woman. Live. Love. Laugh.

Carolyn Chodura lives in Ottawa.