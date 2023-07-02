Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Growing up I always knew something was different about me; with how I perceived the world. However, I could never put my finger on exactly what it was. Mind you, I was undoubtedly aware of the harmful coping mechanisms and habits I acquired. And about how depressed and anxious I could be. However, I never knew exactly why I had those difficulties. Deep down I had a strong feeling there was something else causing these other mental health issues.

It wasn’t until my third year of university that I was able to see a psychiatrist who assessed me at the school. I have always asked for the notes of my psychiatrists after appointments since we have a legal right, and this time was no exception. I was surprised to see that he believed all my issues seemingly pointed to undiagnosed ADHD. I put my analytical skills to the test and researched it; let’s just say I had never felt so understood when I finally read countless blogs and peer-reviewed articles on the topic. It was obvious that after the many labels and diagnoses assigned to me in my life, this one fit.

I felt many feelings: misled on the idea of ADHD; a sense of despondence and grief for my unaware past self; anger at the health and school system and even my parents for never seeing it. I was also confused – why had I never seen it? But mostly? I felt relieved. Relief because I had grown increasingly frustrated and ashamed over the past several years, but I hadn’t needed to be.

I knew I needed to get a proper assessment and second opinion before jumping to conclusions based on self-research, yet I was scared that the answer to my problems wasn’t ADHD but simply a change in attitude. I decided to move forward by advocating for a referral to an ADHD specialist to get tested. Sure enough, one year later, I found out I had a chronic condition – I did indeed have ADHD, and it was severely unmanaged.

Despite working toward two university degrees, in my mind I was not heading in the right direction (i.e., my potential), and I didn’t quite know how to pump the brakes no matter how hard I tried.

The countless hours spent on school work, only to find I missed key details. All the “not reaching her potential” comments on my report cards. The struggle to keep up with school, work, interests, relationships, pop culture, my own brain or memory. The bullying and remarks on my behaviour from myself and authorities (lazy, forgetful, space cadet, intense, childlike, etc.). The list can go on and on, but the bottom line is it became clear why I was drowning in a societal system that somehow always felt rigged against me. Institutions, mainly school, but even society at large, adheres to success for the neurotypical brain not the neurodivergent brain (brains tend to fall under either or). Heck, most doctors – yes, psychiatrists too – are not fully educated on ADHD. Many are not aware of the impact ADHD has on those diagnosed and undiagnosed, and how it looks differently for men versus women or adults versus children. It looks different for people who don’t have concurrent mental illnesses versus those that do or those that have experienced complex trauma. Many people, especially women, live life harder either undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. This doesn’t have to be the case.

My diagnosis did not automatically get rid of the 20+ years of internal shame, guilt, and perfectionism I reached for, nor did it rid me of the depressive symptoms, anxiety and poor coping mechanisms that came with not understanding my brain.

It’s been four years and I am still working on rewiring my mindset and managing my ADHD. Yet, it’s also been four years of compassion for myself, of understanding more about myself, and getting to places I want to go (sometimes) with a little bit more ease.

ADHD is complex and burdensome but receiving that diagnosis was the first moment in my life that I really felt I had always been reaching my potential and that a lot of things were not my own moral shortcomings. More importantly, while I felt sad hearing the diagnosis, I also felt I had a fighting chance at my version of being successful in life.

The health care system is tough to navigate, at times it’s seemingly impossible. It is exhausting and time-consuming to consistently advocate for your mental wellness. Seeking help, wanting more and holding on to the bits of trust I had in myself all along led me to unravel a me that I never knew existed yet made perfect sense.

Despite the grief, fear and frustration, the diagnosis finally gave me a sense of hope. I may diverge from typical brains in the neurological sense but, finally, I didn’t feel so different from the world in that I was helpless. Upon receiving my ADHD diagnosis, my mind and soul became a little more at peace.

Katherine Berze lives in Vaughan, Ont.