Illustration by April Dela Niche Milne

Recently, I woke up to the wonder of the first real snow of winter: Outside my window, trees, houses and roads were covered in a thick layer of white. And I was delighted. While the pandemic had very few silver linings, one of them was that it brought winter back to me.

There was a time when winter was my favourite season. I like the bright blue skies and the stark contrast with white vistas, and winter sports. Then, somewhere along the way, winter fell from grace. We broke up. I’m sure it wasn’t me.

Winter changed. The dependable blue skies and white landscapes turned into mixed weather patterns of freeze and thaws and freezing rain and flash freezes.

Instead of being a season I looked forward to, it became a season to grumble through. I was often complaining about the weather and needed cleats and walking poles with spikes to navigate treacherous walkways, even from our house to the car in the driveway. My partner and I managed to get out to enjoy a few of our favourite seasonal sports, but it became less frequent. Then we started using winter as a season to travel since there wasn’t as much to enjoy at home. Trips to places with warm, and in some cases hot, weather, where beaches and new cities to have new adventures in became the norm. I looked forward to winter again, not for what it brought, but for the escape it would provide.

Then came the pandemic. When the first winter of the pandemic descended upon us, I knew we wouldn’t be travelling anywhere. We would have to stay put and make the best of the situation.

The easiest way to appreciate winter is simply to get out and enjoy it. Winter in this country varies so much. Friends in Vancouver talk about their flowers blooming in February, while friends in St. John’s post pictures of snow in June. Then there is everything in between, from chinooks in Calgary to hail storms in Saskatoon. When I moved to Toronto in the mid-1980s, I discovered it was often grey and slushy and winter was something to just hunker down and live through.

I grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., where winters are long and cold and sunny. I remember walking to school most days and it was the rare -45 C when I was offered a ride from my Dad. I think it was there that I developed my early love for the season, I grew up with five ski hills in our area and numerous cross-country trails, so it was easy to get outdoors.

Luckily the first winter of the pandemic, the weather gods were good to us in Ottawa: It was cold but not too cold and beautifully snowy. Without that frightening freezing rain or even a thaw, we were able to make the best of the season.

We went out most days to snowshoe or cross-country ski. In the first pandemic winter, I found a pair of gently used cross-country skis for my partner and dusted off mine that had been in the basement for too long. We discovered that new cross-country trails were set along the bike and pedestrian trails. Just a five-minute drive from home we could ski along a scenic trail winding through bushes and trees alongside a river.

Having to stay close to home meant that we also discovered things we never knew about our neighbourhood: Like the urban wooded trail decorated for the holidays or a ski trail on the frozen Rideau River, we also talked to people out ice fishing and discovered that the river is quite good for walleye.

Over the past two winters, I sought out a park or greenspace surrounded by nature and went out most days for a walk, and more often than not a cross-country ski or snowshoe. The silence of the woods in winter, with dormant trees and vegetation and snow-covered woods, made me appreciate the season in a way I hadn’t for a very long time. Even on the days when there was no sun, the grey stillness of the outdoors and the colours of blue and grey and white brought a calmness that stilled the mind. It was a time I cherished.

My winter wardrobe became simpler, too, even as I ventured to the back of my closet and found two old but warm coats, one a light pink Linda Lundstrom La Parka, circa 1989, that I used to wear to walk to work, and another parka with a delightful fur-trimmed hood. I started wearing both again. My dressy boots moved to the back of my closet since the only pair that I needed was my toasty deep-snow boats that go with everything when it’s cold outside.

This year, too, I’ve enjoyed winter so much more than I thought I would. I guess I have the pandemic to thank for that. I feel like my old friend is back. She and I are hanging out together again and I appreciate her a lot more than I thought I would. I can’t predict the future, but I really hope this chilly relationship continues.

Jo-Anne Stead lives in Ottawa.