Bad fences make better neighbours

On the day we moved into our 100-year-old house on a quiet, one-way street, we got a parking ticket. So did the movers. The neighbours across the street had called bylaw enforcement.

We had a toddler, a dog and some friends and family to help us with the move.

This is the second house we’ve owned in our city in southwest Ontario. We’re close to downtown, parks, trails and we live in a pretty vibrant neighbourhood of heritage homes, young families and engaged people who activate our streets.

It wasn’t always this way. When we moved in 11 years ago, an older neighbour who’d lived on the street for more than 20 years filled us in on the street’s sordid past. It used to be the red-light district, he told us. Pimps and prostitutes openly did business and drugs were also readily available. Some neighbours took matters into their own hands. In a concerted effort, residents on our street left notes on the johns’ car windows, let air out of their tires, called the police regularly and broke windshield wipers on vehicles.

It worked. Our street gentrified. People like us moved in. Kids played soccer and hockey in the street instead.

We met the neighbours on the driveway side of our house pretty quickly. They were youngish, like us, had a dog and liked to chat over a low fence between our properties. “We’ll replace the fence,” they said when we met the first time.

But I think the fence was a test. Are we going to be good neighbours, or even friends?

It turned out we were, and the fence never got replaced.

We’d barbecue together, share the odd drink, let our dogs play together. Eventually, they had twins a few months after our daughter was born in our home, just after we’d moved in. Their two-bedroom house soon felt too small, and they moved to another part of town. Since then, we’ve made friends with two of three neighbours who lived in that house. None of them have replaced the low fence, which is, by now, showing its age.

Low fences make good neighbours.

On the other side, an eight-foot-high wooden fence stands between us and our other neighbour. We never saw her in her yard. In fact, we rarely see her at all.

“Don’t let your kids slide down the hill in her front yard,” we were warned in our first year on the street. “She doesn’t like it.” We have lived next to her for 11 years. In that time, we’ve spoken maybe twice. The kids were afraid to retrieve balls from her backyard. They never knocked on her door on Halloween night.

A while ago, her fence began to lean. We propped up a section of it from our side, hoping she’d replace the fence quickly. Summer and winter went by. Then most of spring. Then came the windstorm. It blew 30 feet of her fence down, into our yard. The section we’d propped up still stood, but barely.

We didn’t even know our neighbour’s name until we received a formal letter from her, informing us she was removing the broken fence from our property and would be replacing it – she just wasn’t sure when.

One Sunday afternoon later, I happened to be outside working, and I noticed she was out weeding a flower garden.

I noticed this because there is no fence between us.

And I know her name now, so I called out, “If you’d like some irises to plant there, I’d be happy to give you some in the fall when I split mine.”

Neighbour chat No. 1 ensued. After 11 years of living side by side, we had a conversation for the very first time.

We talked for 15 minutes, discussing gardens, her boyfriend’s dog, her cats, the fence and her plans for the yard. I gave her the name and contact information for an arborist, gave her a tip about landscape architects and offered to share costs of the grading both yards.

After the conversation, I went into the house, exhilarated. “I actually had a conversation with her!” I told my husband. He and my daughter had been thinking up ways to introduce themselves, too – such as leaving fresh berries from our raspberry bushes on her back step – but hadn’t quite gotten around to actually doing it.

About a week ago, as I sat on our new deck, she emerged again from her house. I pounced on another opportunity to chat.

Neighbour chat No. 2 ensued.

She commended us on our deck. I noted the kittens at her back step – they’d lived under the front steps of our other neighbour for several weeks. It appears mama cat moved them to her house. One kitten almost died, she said. She planned to take a course on feral cats in Toronto so she could help them more. She planned to go to the Rod Stewart concert, too. We talked about replacing the fence.

You usually hear that good fences make good neighbours. There was a good fence between us but all we felt about each other was trepidation, fear and suspicion.

I kind of hope she doesn’t replace it. I like the conversations. I like living next to a neighbour instead of a stranger. I like that, 11 years in, we are discovering that that neighbourliness is like planting a seed. Sometimes it takes a long time to grow.

Lori-Ann Livingston lives in Kitchener.