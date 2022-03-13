First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

Growing up in a body that never really hit puberty, I spent a lot of time thinking about breasts, about having them and not having them, and about being with people who had them and didn’t have them. I felt deflated in the eighth grade when a similarly flat chested girl said we could start a club. I felt excited when a boy stared at my chest and yelled, “When did those grow in?!” For a split second, I thought maybe things were starting to perk up. Sadly, they were not.

When I was 11 and my sister was 13, she told my mom she wanted to work at Hooters. I didn’t know what Hooters was, but nonetheless looked at my mom and added, “Me too.” She turned to us and said, “Kaela, we’ll talk about it when you’re older. Jordana, you’ll never have the body.”

A few years later, I turn 17 and I know what Hooters is thankyouverymuch. I also know that I have a mysterious lump under my right breast. In June, my doctor tells me that it’s probably nothing to worry about and it probably won’t get any bigger and it probably will never happen again.

I forget about it and go away to my sleepover camp where the closest thing to a doctor is a 22 year old with a gender studies degree. I don’t think about the lump until I feel it growing. First, it’s two fingers wide, then three, then four, then five. By the fourth week of summer, it is visible under my skin. I also start to feel another lump under my left breast. Having grown up in a world of little breast health education, I am certain I have cancer.

As a diligent teen, I sneak onto the staff computer to Google “breast lumps in young women” and wait 20 minutes for the dial-up to connect. Then, for the first time in my life, I learn the word “fibroadenoma.”

In the years that follow, fibroadenomas, or benign breast lumps common in young people with breasts, become the focal point in my life. Many people might have one or two in their lifetimes. But I make them by the dozen. At 17, I had my first surgery to remove the two that grew over the summer. The night before, my mom and I watched an episode of Grey’s Anatomy where Grey’s stepmother dies of hiccups. My mom looked at me and said, “Be grateful for what you have. It could be worse. It could be hiccups.” Blissfully unaware of the road ahead, we both laughed and felt grateful I did not have the hiccups.

Then, after the surgery, came the road ahead, and it was paved with misogyny and clueless men. Thinking back, it’s not the years spent in a cycle of breast exams, ultrasounds, core-needle biopsies, mammograms, MRIs and surgeries that gets to me. It’s the chorus of medical professionals who say, “Do not get a preventative mastectomy, you will never find a husband!” or “Do not get a preventative mastectomy, how will you feed your children?” Ironically, one doctor tells me to be grateful for my fibroadenomas: “They might be the only thing standing in between you and a totally flat chest.” My body stops being mine and starts belonging to a husband I don’t want and children I don’t have.

At 20, I ask for genetic testing to see if I have the BRCA genetic mutation. The doctors tell me no. I don’t end up getting tested until I am 24 when a female surgeon finally takes over my case. When the test comes back positive, I learn that cancer is likely inevitable. I mainly feel mad at myself for no longer wanting the mastectomy. Thanks for nothing, patriarchy.

I also know that foregoing the preventative mastectomy is a risky move so, to prove that keeping everything in place is worth it, I get myself hired at Hooters. At this point in my life, I am also tired of being objectified by men for free. Now, if they want to stare at my body, they can pay for the pleasure. In the end, I don’t take the job but I do call my mom and with as much smugness as humanly possible, I shout: “So! There!”

When I married a woman earlier this year, I also thought about each and every one of the doctors who had ever asked me to think about the poor man stuck with a flat-chested wife. I pictured them and laughed. I made things right.

Earlier this year I turned 29 and so many things I had come to depend on changed. Over the course of one week, both my mother and my childhood friend died unexpectedly. One month later, even though I’ve always known my body is a ticking time bomb, I was somehow still shocked when my last biopsy showed a micro-invasive carcinoma in my right breast. I am lucky that it was caught early and that I am being taken care of by a talented and caring team of surgeons, oncologists and nurses. Hopefully, this will all be dealt with by a double mastectomy and in a few months, this can be a distant memory.

However, by that point, my boobs will also be but a distant memory. I decided to do reconstructive surgery in what I can only describe as the most bizarre doctor’s appointment of my life. A plastic surgeon, who was wonderful and blunt, pulled at every bit of my skin and told me I was not eligible for the “mommy makeover” where my own stomach fat would be used to make new boobs. He did tell me that my boobs are “kind of a nice size.” Truly a thrill.

The Internet says that before a bilateral mastectomy, it is important to thank your breasts for their life of service. So, here goes:

Thank you breasts for growing at your own speed, even though I would have been invited to more parties if you grew at a different speed.

Thank you breasts for having inverted nipples that let me get away without wearing a bra from the second I could finally fit in one.

Thank you breasts for teaching me how to advocate for myself even when men with medical degrees make it hard.

And last but not least: Thank you for always being there, hangin’ loose and hangin’ on.

In honour of all you’ve done for me, I will ask them to cremate you so you can go out of this world the same way you came in – smokin’ hot.

I love you very much.

Jordana Starkman lives in Toronto and Brooklyn, N.Y.

