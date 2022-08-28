First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Chanelle Nibbelink

My baby brother turns 40 this year.

He has never been invited to a birthday party. He has never played a sport or been on a date.

He has never kissed a girl.

His days are spent in my parents’ basement, where lights can be dimmed and sounds controlled, and he can cocoon himself in a safe and imaginary online world.

He has Asperger’s syndrome and the bad luck of being born in 1982 – before the arrival of interventions and behavioural therapies that can now help those on the autism spectrum lead a happy and “normal” life.

There is a list of symptoms that can help diagnose Asperger’s syndrome. My brother checked them all. Light and sound sensitivity; aversion to certain textures; facial tics and twitches; obsessive interests – for him video games and computers.

He lives in life within a set of comforting rituals. French onion soup on every birthday – but only on his birthday. He eats his spaghetti with the sauce on the side. He spends time each day watching reruns of shows and movies from the 80s and 90s – an era he felt was simpler in his life.

I have struggled with deep guilt and sorrow around this all my life. Was it just a flip of the genetic coin that this was his fate and not mine?

My brother is only two years younger than me. Our teenaged years should have been spent as partners-in-crime. Me tossing a sheet ladder out the window for him late at night; him helping me water down my parent’s booze bottles. He should have been asking my friends on dates and begging for rides when I got my license.

I spent high school days in a big group of friends, tossing hacky sacks in hallways. He would scuttle in and out of school, just before and after the bell, desperately avoiding any interaction with other students.

I would try and alleviate this guilt through the rage I inflicted on anyone who dared mess with him. I remember once screaming until my voice was hoarse at a group of teenaged bullies. But my brother just shrugged nonchalantly. “I don’t know why you did that,” he said. “I’m used to it.”

So many years of my life have been spent questioning why. But lately, I’ve been wondering what if?

I’ve been hearing more about the metaverse – a three-dimensional l world, accessed through a virtual reality headset, where you can buy property (with real currency!), purchase items you may never physically touch and go about your daily life as an avatar.

I’ll be honest, it freaks me out a bit. I envision the moral dilemmas and existential delusions of what is real what is not. An endless trip through the looking glass. This strange sci-fi dystopian world that people will travel to virtually and not want to come back.

Yes, the metaverse makes me nervous – except when I think about what it could mean for my younger brother.

Could he strap on a headset and get the experiences this sometimes cruel and so-called “real-life” hasn’t been able to provide? Friendships. Human connection – beyond family. A sense of purpose. An opportunity for meaningful contribution.

As the world explores the potential of this highly disruptive virtual universe, and financial firms plot ways to monetize the opportunities, I think about what it could simply mean for the life of one lonely man.

The world we live in is not made for all people. The requirement to conform to social norms is too strong. The expected roles and conditioning are too entrenched. And the rules of engagement around what it means to be human is not always clear – or accessible – to everyone.

My brother will say he doesn’t want friends or a romantic relationship, but I don’t believe that. I think it’s more the rejection of a life he feels has rejected him.

He does desire connection, friendship and love but the art of how to bring these things into his life is lost on him.

The virtual world is where he finds comfort. For him, in-person conversation is strained by a stammer and the inability to look someone in the eye. But give him a keyboard and screen and he can express himself in the most eloquent, funny (albeit crude) prose. The human dramas and conflicts we all grow from, are for him played out within the storylines of video games in his online world.

Video games have been a gateway for my brother to bond with my two young sons. His deftness with a controller transcends the image of “weird uncle” to game god. I remember the day my son was old enough to play his first video game with my brother and the flurry of laughter that came from the room they were hidden away in. There was awe in my son’s eyes when he told me how amazing his uncle was at navigating tricky video games.

I can only imagine what other opportunities the metaverse could allow for.

Could my brother get a job? Travel to various parts of the world? Own a home? Fall in love? Could he be free to experience all the beautiful things in life and still just be himself?

In many ways the real-world has failed my brother. Perhaps the metaverse will be what saves him.

Sarah Kennedy lives in Toronto.

