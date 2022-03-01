First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Late on a bitterly cold Thursday night in mid-January, my 11 year old returned from skiing with his Nordic ski group, and the first thing he said as he unzipped his coat was that he had a sore throat.

He had a kind of panic in his eyes, offset by his crimson cheeks. “Am I going to have to miss school tomorrow?” he asked.

I assumed his sore throat was a result of the cold winter air, so I brushed it off and ushered him to bed.

The next morning, he woke up looking worryingly pale and the symptoms of COVID-19 came rolling in like a train. My biggest fear, my husband’s biggest fear, that one of our kids would get COVID-19 had come true and with that life did a fast U-turn. Rather than moving forward with school, with work, with plans, we were now stuck at home with a beast of uncertainty sucking all the air from the house.

For a few short minutes we stood wavering in the kitchen, wondering if there was a way to isolate our son, so as not to infect our seven-year-old daughter, but there was nowhere to go. It just didn’t seem possible. So we threw our hands up and faced living with the virus while it ran its course with us.

One after the other, we got sick. We notified our few close contacts, sent pitiful texts to family and friends and braced for the world to close in on us. Except that it didn’t. Yes, we came down with an exhaustive list of symptoms (despite our kids being partially vaccinated and us being boosted), but the world didn’t close in; in fact, our community opened up.

It started with things showing up at our door. First was a coffee table-size activity book left by my sister for the kids. The next day my brother-in-law dropped off a puzzle. Later, two Kinder Eggs were mysteriously left on our porch. My mother-in-law baked us a carrot cake – her specialty. Then a close friend dropped off the most delicious Italian Minestrone soup full of vegetables sliced so thinly, so thoughtfully, I nearly cried into my soup bowl.

They were small gestures, dropped at our doorstep, announced with a knock and no chance for a proper thank you. With each gesture, our gratitude grew and so did our sense of community.

COVID-19 had spread through my son’s Grade 5 class like wildfire. We weren’t even close to the only family in our same predicament but texts from many parents started flying around:

“Apparently Peter was vomiting for five hours last night.”

“Danté says 24 kids were missing from class today.”

“I guess I’m finally going to be able to KonMari the house.”

Mostly the messages were of mutual support. We were in this together. We swapped thermometer readings and what the best colour of Gatorade was to drink. The relief of knowing that none of the children were sick to a point of serious concern made it all feel lighter.

My son’s teacher e-mailed schoolwork and organized a couple of Zoom calls so that the kids at home could gather and “socialize” online. They played charades and 20 Questions. She also sent a web link to an animal sanctuary that had set up a live camera and we lost ourselves watching baby hummingbirds nesting in a tree.

There were of course many moments of exhaustion, exasperation and worry. I lost track of how much TV my daughter watched. We blew through full seasons of shows on Netflix. I downloaded the book Siblings Without Rivalry for some parenting advice but then didn’t have the energy to read it. There was also the shame in wondering why we had become sick when other families showed fewer symptoms.

Near the end of our period of isolation and while our symptoms were diminishing, a girlfriend dropped off a cheery bouquet of dahlias and tulips. She hung around to visit while I stood leaning against our doorframe, and she stood on the sidewalk. She’d been driving around, dropping off flowers for a few people in similar stuck-at-home situations. “I miss my friends,” she said. “This has been so hard not being able to see people.”

I nodded sympathetically; I understand that for so many the pandemic has been horribly isolating. In that moment though, holding the flowers on my front porch, with my family behind me, I felt warmly connected. I was and still am overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude.

Surprisingly since no one got seriously ill in my home, I find myself looking back on those two weeks with the virus with fondness. I’ll remember how it felt to be tucked in together as a family, caring for each other, punctuated by bursts of laughing and fighting, while our community outside supported us.

Just as our period of isolation ended, a family up the street came down with COVID. “Now we know what to do with these puzzles and games,” my son said. And just like that, we packed them up and found ourselves on the other side of a door, knocking and dashing so we could return home.

Jennifer Chrumka lives in Kamloops, B.C.

