First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Drew Shannon

I was scrolling through the photos on my phone taken throughout the year when our 2021 Christmas tree popped into view; its black hole gaped at me from last December. I felt like deleting the photo which summoned memories of the worst part of the pandemic – but then I remembered why I kept it.

I’d snapped that photo after we’d finished decorating the tree and I had texted it to our daughters in Toronto. That was when I spotted a significant gap in the distribution of lights. Irked at the poor arrangement, I considered undecorating the tree and redoing the lights. Instead, for a quick fix, I shifted a few ornaments. I stepped back and surveyed the tree again, but the lightless hole held its own, as alive as the colour surrounding it – a whale-sized maw and I was Jonah. Shifting my view, I noticed the black spot occurred at a place where the branches were shorter and created a natural gulch – even if I shifted lights into it, they would only further accentuate the tree’s imperfection. Digging into a box of unused decorations, I found several strands of red and silver star garland and draped them across the empty place, but its darkness refused to be covered and hung as hollow as the ladle of the Big Dipper. I wanted brightness, cheer and joy on that tree, but the emptiness would not be erased. Worse, as I struggled to make Christmas what it “should be,” out of the hole crawled memories of childhood Christmases in an alcoholic household. Over the decades, I have tried to accept and resolve those difficult memories, but the tree’s cavity sparked them awake.

Christmas in our “sea town corner” triggered my father’s worst drinking binges. My mother shunned visitors knowing their arrival would demand uncapping a fresh bottle of whisky. Then, while neighbours politely sipped their rye and ginger ale, dad would be pouring triple shots for himself. Pleas from mom for him to slow down would elicit sneers and taunts. After the neighbours left, my parents would retreat to separate rooms, banging doors behind them. Silent night was followed by silent Christmas morning and silent Boxing Day.

In my early married years, I orchestrated precise arrangements of colour co-ordinated and thematically selected Christmas tree decorations like the gold balls my mother dangled on the silver tree she bought in 1966 – a self-shimmering affair my nine-year-old self thought was the epitome of glamour. In the 1980s, I tackled tree décor like a corporate communications executive developing a brand image; a tree you might see in a two-storey atrium but scaled to the living room of a 1,400-square-foot condo. One year I attempted to affix red bows to the tips of branches but no matter how I fiddled, the bows twisted sideways or upside down as though the tree had its own ideas about how it should appear.

A decade later when we adopted our children, I bought a selection of Chinese cloisonné decorations in various shapes and sizes to honour their heritage. As they grew the children rejected them in favour of glitter-covered plastic items in the shape of apples and plums, a glass carrot, an onion and a pickle, homemade paper snowflakes, school crafts and dollar-store garlands. Tinsel icicle strands dripped from every available twig on the balsam’s branches. Dark spots on the tree? Never.

Our Christmas trees weathered the Beanie Baby years, the Webkinz craze and a homemade felted balls phase. The felted ornaments were leftovers from a kid’s craft show our daughters participated in after spending weeks at the dining room table winding wool around Styrofoam. Supply exceeded demand and that Christmas we sent the unsold wares to our families in B.C., and Newfoundland. Though they might stand at the other end of the glamour spectrum from my mother’s sparkling, golden bulbs, they would stick like Velcro to almost any tree branch – handy for filling awkward empty spaces. Samples of those decorations, along with the cloisonné and fake glitter fruit, claim branches on our now comprehensively unthematic tree. It is an eclectic mess. Throw in a black hole? Why not. What better representation of the time since March 13, 2020 – a rip in the space/time continuum of life on planet Earth? With its mouthful of pine needles, the hole gapes at me – a reminder of so many losses.

This year, I gently returned the tree to being simply a tree and hung hope on 2022 for a return to a time with a more conventional distribution of light and dark, a hope for days we wouldn’t have to rearrange to accommodate COVID-19. I am in the masked minority as I go about regular life in the ongoing pandemic and I wonder if I will ever drop this residual behaviour. I don’t know. I know that experts will examine the hole in our lives created by this virus for decades into the future, study it the way alcoholism and its effects on family members have been studied and are now so well-known and widely acknowledged.

Last year, the black hole seemed an appropriate symbol of the temporal glitch created by the pandemic, but this year, I notice that the blank space in the photo is surrounded by light – my hope for the future.

Susanne Fletcher lives in Ottawa.