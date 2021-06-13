Could I really capture Dad’s life in a scrapbook?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

First Person

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
First Person

Could I really capture Dad’s life in a scrapbook?

Julia Abelsohn
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Chelsea Charles

He had been clear that he wanted no fuss. No parties. No pink flamingos on the lawn.

Story continues below advertisement

The album is my idea – some way to celebrate my father’s 80th birthday that is special in some way without too much pomp or ceremony. My mother, my brother and I make up a list of family and friends, and ask them to contribute a photograph of my father and share a story that relates to the photograph. Soon the letters start arriving in the mail – some written by hand, some typed, some in Hungarian, some in broken English. All have to be edited and compiled. As the editor in the family, the task falls to me to make sense of this hodge-podge of words and images.

My Uncle Julius sends a faded black and white photograph – one of the only surviving family portraits of my father with his brother, mother and father. The photograph is like most taken at that time, stiff and formal. No one is smiling. The three of them stare directly at the camera while my father gazes off at an angle. He looks determined and fixed on a point in the horizon. My uncle writes about the summer of 1943 when my father served in the Hungarian army. He hated being in the army so much that he forced himself to eat three pounds of raw bacon and ended up with hepatitis. They sent him home to the hospital in Cluj where he stayed for about a month. My uncle writes: ‘He was as yellow as a lemon. Even though the liver problems plagued him for years afterwards he still said it had been worth it – he felt he had sabotaged the war effort.”

There’s a livelier photo of my father and his life-long friend Bandi. It’s winter and they are wearing black fedoras. They look cocky, more like gangsters and not like medical students about to graduate. He writes about how my father had: “a way with women but one time he pushed his luck too far.” Apparently, he was romancing two women at the same time who happened to be twins. My father sent them each a letter via Bandi’s younger brother – who had strict instructions on how to deliver them. Unfortunately, the letters got switched and were delivered to the wrong parties, and all hell broke loose.

I select a photograph that shows my father a little older. He has already lost most of his dark wavy hair and he is holding me on his lap. My mother and brother are behind us. We all stare at the camera – again no one is smiling. My mother has dark circles under her eyes. It is taken in England at a Red Cross refugee camp. The photograph is dated 1956, the same year that Soviet tanks rolled into Budapest, the capital city of Hungary and the place of my birth. Within days of the ill-fated but spirited civilian resistance, about 200,000 Hungarians escaped the country. My family was among them. I write about my first memories of my father as we make our escape in the middle of the night, trudging through muddy fields and a dark and foreboding forest to freedom. He carries me on his shoulders for hours and I remember that he tells me: “You have to be very quiet Jula or you’ll wake up the wolves.”

One of his bridge buddies sends in a contribution, too: My father unshaven, a deck of cards in his hands. Every Tuesday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. “the boys” gather at one of their homes to discuss family matters, exchange a few jokes and when the conversation dries up, to play a few hands of bridge. Although they criticize each other mercilessly, they are dear friends and love to play cards. Stephen writes: “On the 80th birthday of Loli, the founding father of our bridge club, we wish him a long and happy life and many accomplished grand slams.”

My cousin Peter’s family writes 10 Things We Love Most About Loli, including:His legend is everywhere. We recently bought a car and the salesman recognized our last name as the name of this funny doctor he had had as a child who would let him squirt water out of syringes in his office.”

My daughters write about feeling safe with their grandfather even on a terrifying ride at Disneyland, about his fine taste in art, his love of cheap Chinese eateries and expensive chocolates. They write about his famous short cuts that always got everyone hopelessly lost on road trips in Florida They write that he cherished every pair of “silly boxers” that they’d ever given him as a gift.

Story continues below advertisement

And there are many more stories describing his rapturous appreciation for music. His loyalty and friendship. His willingness to always help someone in need. His love of a good story and his ability to bend the truth when deemed necessary. Even though I knew how much Dad was loved and how quirky he was, it moved me to see it expressed in so many different ways.

At last, the gluing and binding are complete. The leather book bulges in my arms as I hand it to him on a sunny July afternoon.

“Happy Birthday Dad.”

He takes the book, opens it, flips through it and begins to read a few pages, including the one where my mother writes: “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways…” and another where my brother writes a long thank-you note that begins: “There is no single moment that captures the bond that we share. Thank you for accepting me even when you didn’t understand what I was doing.”

He reads a few more pages and then slowly closes the book.

“Thank you,” he says lifting his glasses from his face and wiping a tear from the corner of his eye. “I think I’ll have to read the rest later.”

Story continues below advertisement

Julia Abelsohn lives in Edmonton.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies