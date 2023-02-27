First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

For the last seven years, my 83-year-old father and I take daily walks around the neighbourhood. My mother and I decided (he would say plotted) that regular walks would ensure some daily exercise, fresh air and spontaneous conversation with neighbours to help heal the after-effects of a brain tumour.

An activity outside of the house would break the monotony that now fills his days. I also hoped that, for my mother, the walks offered her 30 minutes of peace and quiet. Thirty minutes for herself. The tumour and the surgeries to address unrelenting complications were formidable foes that changed the landscape of my parents’ lives.

Dad complains about the walks – every single one – and blames me for making them happen.

“I’m not going today, Ellen. I’m on strike. I have rights, you know.”

He rarely prevails.

“Thanks for the walk, Sparkles!” I call cheerily as I take my leave. Given Dad’s normal cantankerous nature, this is a deliciously ironic nickname. He laughs when I call him this because he knows it, too. “We’ll do it again tomorrow!” I add, but I needn’t bother because he won’t remember.

“Call first!” he yells back.

And I do each time I enter their house: “Daddio! Time for our walk!” (He and I have a different understanding of what “call first” means.)

In his mind, now so compromised by the tumour’s growth and the subsequent surgeries, the sound of my voice is the harbinger of impending doom. Dad has long since earned the right to sit back, put up his feet and do as he pleases and, if he were able, he would run to the nearest closet in a futile attempt to hide from me.

Eight weeks after his first surgery, I started referring to my father as the Random Philosopher. Dad loved reading, he had a thirst for knowledge and always paid a lot of attention to language and grammar but now his thoughts and words are often arbitrary, rambling, confused and, yes, humorous.

When the Random Philosopher and I walk, I embrace the opportunity to greet fellow passersby, and sometimes I commit the ultimate sin: I stop to chat. One thing the Random Philosopher dislikes as much as our walks – maybe even more – is needless small talk and socializing.

His reactions include, but are not limited to, giving me a dirty look, emitting a slight huff, continuing on while I chat or remaining silent with a discernible whiff of irritation. However, on the rarest of occasions, he does engage.

When this happens I imagine a flash mob breaking out around us and singing the Hallelujah chorus.

Many times I encourage him to engage in social pleasantries. His response? “I don’t see the need to talk to people.” But it’s important for everyone, isn’t it? Don’t we all have a part to play?

On this particular outing, I want to emphasize my commitment to human interaction so I lean forward and turn my upper body slightly toward him. I’d read that open body language promotes honest and positive dialogue. My tone is warm and encouraging.

“Now, Dad, there would be nothing wrong should you offer a warm greeting to anyone we meet today.”

“Yes,” he agrees.

Ah ha! Progress! Or is it? His agreement is too easy. I’m suspicious, but I push that negative thought away. This day, I choose to embrace optimism. As I take my next step I bolster my spirits knowing that with most people hope springs eternal. I also have time on my hands and promoting world peace and goodwill to fellow man always seems like a worthy pursuit.

As we pass the entrance to a school parking lot, a dark blue sedan drives in front of us. We stop to let it pass. The windows are up and the young driver and his three passengers pay no attention to us. I can hear their music from inside their car.

“Hello,” Dad mutters, his eyes downcast.

“Really?!” I blurt in exasperation at his impishness.

“You said that I should say hello.”

“Dad,” I respond, careful to regain my composure, “I mean to someone who can hear us. Greeting a car doesn’t count.” My outstretched, flapping arms emphasize my astonishment.

“Oh,” he says.

I pivot to use the situation as a teachable moment.

“Well, no matter,” I say in my best teacher’s voice, “Let’s assess this experience. As you were offering your greeting, how did it make you feel?”

“Elevated,” he says without an ounce of conviction.

Unwilling to admit defeat, I persevere, but I know that my opponent is worthy. The Random Philosopher and I are on different socioemotional wavelengths.

“Excellent!” I exclaim, “That’s progress!” As soon as the words leave my lips I realize that they’re overblown. He heard me but shows no reaction.

“And now that the greeting has been offered, looking back on it, how do you feel about it?”

“I feel an afterglow of satisfaction.”

“Dad, I don’t think you’re taking this seriously.”

“No, I’m not.”

If bluntness were an elite sport, the Random Philosopher would be an Olympic champion. Many times over. Just ask my mother about those he’s left in his grumpy, blunt wake.

We continue our stroll in silence. Dad walks with his hands clasped behind his back and wearing his trademark fashion piece – a well-worn Tilley hat. I notice a smirk of satisfaction. Well played, you, I think.

The school we are walking past is named for Winston Churchill and one of his quotes comes to mind: “We shall draw from the heart of suffering itself the means of inspiration and survival.” These words resonate with me.

For this day world peace and goodwill to fellow man remain elusive. But I take a long, deep breath, raise my head and straighten my shoulders. I accept defeat but remain undeterred.

Another Churchill quote springs to mind: “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Yes, that one also applies.

Ellen Smoor Foster lives in St. Catharines, Ont.