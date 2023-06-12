First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I don’t have many memories of my father from when I was a boy. But one particular day almost 25 years ago persists with the pesky stubbornness of a garden weed. Around this stretch of the calendar, it pushes forth.

I’m eight (or perhaps nine) years old. At the end of class, all the parents have bent over to collect their children. They’re shepherded to idling cars. Amongst the crowd of towering adults, I look for my father. He is nowhere to be found.

I wait. Some time passes before I call my mother. There is a phone anchored high on a wall, and turning on my toes toward the door, coiling myself in its cord, she assures me he’s on his way.

I feel the pitying eyes of others and I move outside and around the building’s corner. There, I pretend that I have left. That I am not this stranded child. That I have been picked up.

But I continue to wait.

My father worked a range of odd jobs. The one he devoted himself most to was that of “the guy” who sold and fixed people’s furnaces and air conditioners. People called whenever they needed him: in the sweltering heat and in the biting cold, in the small hours of the morning, or in the long dark of the night. He helped make sense of breaks, leaks, rattles and filters. Thriving on the demand of his expertise, he answered each client with an earnest generosity and drove as far as two hours away to plant himself on his hands and knees in the dewy nooks and crannies of strangers’ homes. I once argued he did this purely for the money. Of course he did. We were a young family with little means, and we needed every bit of it.

He arrived in Canada as a child with few possessions from a partitioned India; his parents worked graveyard shifts on an assembly line, fashioning truck caps and tonneau covers; and he was bullied by the white kids in his neighbourhood, who once invited him to a party, only so that they could throw their fists into his teeth and launch their boots into his chest, simply for looking different.

On the occasions when I assisted my father with his work – dreaming, for a brief time, of taking up the trade – I watched the beam from the penlight he pinched confidently sweep across the crisscrossing network of wires, tubes, fuses and spider webs. Two things I noticed then, stay with me.

First, I’m embarrassed by how dense I still am about the general workings of commonplace things in a household. The other feeling is deeper. I could see in his eyes what I feel today in myself as a physician. The same conviction and lift in spirit when my finger follows the tracing of a sputtering heart, or when I pour over the tests of an inflamed liver. When all at once what you have been suspecting finally reveals itself to you. “There, that’s it!” we proudly (and giddily) point at and say. The art of the diagnosis – in man and in machine – became a calling.

Yet, like any working-class father, the life he lived was a blessed curse. His job took him away from us. Made him largely absent. From dinners and birthday parties, from bedtime stories and Taekwondo tournaments. It took him from many more meaningful experiences than he perhaps would have wanted. He earned to bring us closer; his affection focusing, in part, to the standard currency offered by many in that position: gifts. For me, that took the form of used equipment handed down twice over to help me join the local hockey team, and marathon road trips to vacation-jar-funded beach paradises in South Carolina, when my friends were flying and living it up in Disney World. He envisioned a grand life for us, and to give but a smidgen of it, he stretched himself invisibly thin.

That meant we never had more than a dotted presence in each other’s lives. And it also meant we cultivated neither a language nor an action to bedrock our love. It is why our hugs rarely have our shoulders touch. It is why, whenever I see a film or listen to a song about a father and son, my eyes well up; and when one of them turns to the other and says, “I love you,” I often begin to cry.

In fretting moments I worry about barrelling toward a similar fate. At 33, I don’t have a son pulling at my pant leg. But I imagine the day I might.

I work in a hospital and have taken growing notice of the sons clustered around their fathers. The sight hurls me into an uncomfortable future, one whose impact I’ve not yet braced myself for. Hospitals can be a place for reconnection, atonement and forgiveness. It’s these acts that lay down the final path: for one life to give way to the next. “Goodbye Dad,” my patient’s son says to his father. Like he must have whispered to his father. Like my father once whispered to his.

As I get older I see myself transforming. I wonder what of my father’s will become my own. Admittedly, I cringe at how a Burberry coat is something he covets and I disagree with the conservative rhetoric that often caps our conversations. I’m afraid of his blistering temper that, once in a great while, sets fire to his otherwise temperate demeanour. But I desire his unyielding patience; like I do his selflessness to give up that coat were I ever to ask for it. I know he is as much the person as the experiences that made him, and me.

Back in the schoolyard years ago, I finally see my father’s red minivan. I slam the sliding door shut and avert my eyes from his apologetic gaze in the rearview mirror. I’m relieved, but far too sulky to admit it. We say nothing. He’s wearing his company jacket, exhausted, covered in a thin film of dust that sends small plumes into the air with every turn of the wheel.

“I’ll never forget this,” I eventually seethe.

And I don’t. For looking back, out of his absence, I try to remember the abundance of my father’s love.

Arjun V.K. Sharma lives in London, Ont.