First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

I waited impatiently this spring for the weather to warm and the ground to thaw, eyeing a small patch on my front lawn where I hoped a tiny shoot would emerge, letting me know Dad’s honeysuckle bush made it through the winter.

People typically associate spring blooms with mothers and Mother’s Day, but plants make me think of my dad. In retirement, Dad cultivated a love of houseplants, adopting them with ease and tending to them with an unfussy joy. He placed them in old plastic containers and scavenged planters, and crowded them by the sunny patio doors in his kitchen. He was unsentimental in his approach to horticulture: he watered his plants faithfully and found satisfaction in watching them grow, but if a plant didn’t thrive, he moved on to the next.

He had amassed a jumbled collection of houseplants and a few scattered shrubs in the yard – a patch of Chinese chives out back; a honeysuckle bush by his front door – when, in April, 2020, doctors found an aggressive tumour in his stomach. Over the next few months of increasingly desperate treatments, his ability to tend to his plants became my barometer of his well-being. I knew from my home in Ottawa that a video from my mom, of my pyjama-clad dad shuffling around his Toronto kitchen watering his containers, meant he was having a good day.

But when I arrived at their house one visit to find all the greenery had been unceremoniously dumped at the curb without explanation, the truth echoed loudly in the silence: Dad was now too sick to care for his plants and no one expected him to get better.

Something primal in me was activated, some drive to tip the scales toward nurturing life. I had recently given birth and the compounded difficulty of bringing my son into this world while easing my dad’s transition to the next created a cognitive dissonance that I could not hold together. So instead, I turned my focus to something simpler: plants.

I thought of the honeysuckle bush outside, which, in bloom, had tossed its fragrance my way each time I had walked through the doors of my dad’s home – the home he had lived in for nearly two decades; the home he now had to sell for the same reasons he parted with his plants. Returning from his palliative chemotherapy appointment one chilly morning, I handed him a pair of kitchen shears and he carefully crouched down and snipped off about ten honeysuckle clippings, instructing me to plant them directly in soil when I got back to Ottawa.

The cuttings didn’t take. During my next visit to Toronto, I tried again. Dad was by then too weak to leave his bedroom so I did it myself, harvesting a couple dozen clippings like I had seen Dad do, and this time putting the ends in a container of water for the drive home to Ottawa.

I had only returned for a couple of nights before I got an urgent call from my brother that I should come back. The cuttings had not yet rooted but, not knowing how long I’d be away, I hastily pushed them into a large plastic bucket filled with garden soil, crossed my fingers and got back in the car and back to my dad. This time, I knew to bring my whole family. This time, I knew to bring clothes for a burial.

At home after the funeral, I placed the plastic bucket with the honeysuckle cuttings in a corner of my husband’s office, and out of my mind. “It’s just a plant,” I reminded myself, knowing my dad would have scoffed at ascribing deeper significance to keeping these cuttings alive. Dad would have scoffed at ascribing deeper significance to keeping these cuttings alive. Besides, I had more urgent matters to tend to in my home: we were heading into another pandemic wave and I was parenting two little children and nursing a third – as well as my own bruised heart.

The fall and winter passed and rarely did I remember to water the bucket. In the spring, when my thoughts turned to yard work, I realized it had been a particularly long time since I had checked the honeysuckle cuttings. Peering into the bucket, I found soil so dried and cracked it had hardened into clay – and, astonishingly, exactly one clipping that had survived.

I gently loosened the soil around the roots of the cutting and planted it in a bright spot in my front yard. Quite unlike my dad, I obsessed over its growth, finding excuses to walk by it many times a day. It happened slowly, then all at once: the cutting became a vine that started pushing out more and more soft, thin branches. We admired its growth throughout the summer, giggling at the gangly limbs that grew long, wildly and unfettered, and the green, almond-shaped leaves that multiplied on the branches day after day, week after week. I would tell my sons that this was Grandpa’s plant and they would pause in acknowledgment before dashing off to examine something else in the yard.

Three years after my dad’s diagnosis his honeysuckle plant is firmly rooted in a new home and has started budding leaves again, like it has every spring before. When it begins to push thicker branches out from the soil, I will find it a trellis, so its long vines are supported as it stretches and grows. Maybe it will even bloom this year, and bring its familiar fragrance, but I try not to hold on to this hope too tightly; after all, it’s just a plant.

When one of my kids is having a particularly rough day, I pick him up and carry him gently over to the honeysuckle; I crouch down with him in my arms and whisper to him until his sobs subside and his breathing slows, and he’s nodding along to my observations: See how long the soft, spindly vines are? See how bright the fresh green hue of new leaves? See how it’s already transformed since the last time we were here? It’s just a plant, and it’s a space for us to be present together. It’s a place for me to put my grief. It’s something of my dad’s that continues to grow.

Winnie Siu lives in Ottawa.