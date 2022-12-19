First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I don’t want to decorate for Christmas.

It’s not just one thing: it’s a million and one things. I’m exhausted from work and school and the incessant colds my kids keep catching. Burnt-out from the roller coaster of anxiety of the past 2½ years. I try to shake it away. But we’re decorating because it’s our first Christmas in our new house and the kids have been looking forward to this for weeks. I dig deep, willing myself to feel Christmasy but all I find is bitterness as I eye the stack of boxes my husband brought up from the basement.

“Great. Time to switch out the regular clutter with the fancy, seasonal clutter,” I think.

But I know what’s really bothering me. I don’t want to face another holiday without my Grandpa who died two years ago, especially now Grandma is in the hospital waiting for a bed in long-term care. Their home has always been the main gathering place for our family, and now it’s waiting to be sold.

I try to get in the spirit of the day, but I tense as my young daughter unwraps a carved Santa Claus.

“It’s not a toy!” I almost snap at her. “Grandpa carved it, it’s irreplaceable!”

But I see my little girl holding the Santa with such tenderness, an expression of awe spreading across her face.

“Mommy, look at this Santa!”

“Yes, honey. Great-Grandpa made it.”

Her eyes grow wide. “Wow!”

“There are more in the box,” I say. “Go see – carefully, please.”

She draws out a Santa clutching a green pine tree. One wearing a welder’s face shield, eyes squinting, holding a torch. Another, with a tiny bunny with a pink nose and white fluffy tail in the crook of its carved arm. As she hands them to me, I touch their wooden faces, each so unique, each with a real twinkle in the eyes, a bit of that big-guy Santa personality and magic.

I tell my daughter the Santas’ stories.

How at 6-years-old, I drew a picture of Santa for Grandpa, and he surprised me a week later with a carved replica of my drawing. That inspired my sister and cousins to each draw Santas for Grandpa, which he then all carved. The one holding the bunny is part of a family set from Christmas 1990, where each Santa holds something integral to my parents’, my aunts’, my uncles’ and my cousins’ interests. That short one there with the upturned face? It was made for her, my baby girl, for her first Christmas in 2016. And the one holding the sack marked “Sask. Potatoes” and the fake beard is the Christmas Concert Santa Grandpa pressed into my hands to take with me the year my husband and I flew back from France for Christmas.

As I tell their stories, my daughter’s face is rapt. She loves the Santas and can’t wait to keep decorating.

“Mommy, what’s this one?” she asks, and holds up a tall Santa, one hand in his pocket, the other holding a white mug with Second Cup written across it.

“That one,” I say as she hands him to me. “Is Mommy’s favourite.”

I stare at his carved face with plump cheeks and round nose. The detail in the face is astounding. This is the Santa I always show when I proudly explain how Grandpa was completely self-taught in his carving, how he was truly an artist.

“See this cup Santa’s holding?” I tilt Santa forward so we’re looking above his bald, hatless head, into the mug clutched in his carved hand. “See how his beard is in the coffee?”

My daughter giggles.

I tell her how Grandpa made a lot of those Santas that year. But all the other mugs on all the other Santas say Tim Hortons, not Second Cup.

“How come it says something different on yours, Mommy?”

“Because I used to work at Second Cup. And when Grandpa and Grandma would visit, they’d come for coffee when I was working.”

Grandpa loved to go for coffee. He would ride his bike or walk to Tim Hortons almost every day to visit with whoever was there. I smile at the memory of Grandpa holding court with the other customers. I’d hear laughter around the table, he could hold the attention of any crowd.

I shake my head at another memory, how Grandpa wasn’t supposed to drink more than one cup of coffee a day because it was too hard on his stomach, but he always insisted on “checking the freshness” of the pot I had just brewed, and I’d let it go. But not without a warning, to which he would just laugh. And so would I.

My daughter scampers off, ready to dig into another box of ornaments. I think of other holiday stories when I was growing up; the Santa sugar cookies Grandma would bake and the entire family taking shifts to ice them, all the sweaters she knitted me that my girl now wears to school, and how we would set up a long table in the living room to eat Christmas dinner together. I squeeze the Santa in my hand and feel warmth emanating from his gentle smile.

Christmas will be different this year but sharing the Santas’ stories and reliving those memories will keep Grandpa, Grandma and the joy of my family’s Christmases, here with me.

Erin McDougall lives in Calgary.