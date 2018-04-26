Each sari tells a story – that’s how I learned to embrace my own

Open this photo in gallery Wenting Li/The Globe and Mail

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Story continues below advertisement

My mother’s arms were full of vacuum-sealed bags, which she triumphantly threw on my bed.

“There are two main types of saris,” my mother said as I ran my fingers across the fabrics, dripping with stories, memories and horrors. My mother thought it was time to share them with me, and began emptying a bag that could have been bottomless. I had seen so many of them in photographs, but to touch them myself felt entirely different.

As a child, I loved the colours of saris, and even at 17, they were nothing short of hypnotizing for my skeptical, yet impressionable, eyes.

I began to order the colours in a spectrum, the richest reds with the sweetest oranges and glimmering golds; the vibrant greens, the tranquil blues and passionate purples side by side. As I stepped away from my arrangement, my mother asked, “Which one are you going to try on first?”

She began by picking out a skirt, pinning it tightly around my waist. She motioned for me to slip my arms in a delicate blouse of the same fabric, with the same gold trim tracing the sleeves. “It looks like a crop-top,” I said.

I’d seen girls with skin much paler than mine wearing intricate blouses like this in advertisements. I imagined how they’d found it in a charity shop or boutique and being complimented on what was really appropriation. It wasn’t just a cute little crop-top: It was the base of one of the most widely warn garments in Sri Lanka.

Growing up, I’d often felt as though my two worlds – Canadian and Tamil – were not allowed to connect. I felt as though I was two different people, betraying one as I indulged in the other. My mother had always told me to be myself, so I didn’t understand where the pressure came from.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I felt my mother tugging at my back, fastening a clip. I lifted my gaze to the mirror, and what I saw surprised me. Or rather, who I saw surprised me. She looked confused, and nothing like me. I felt like a tiger that acquired zebra stripes, like a West African man wearing a kilt. I had a strange urge to put my leggings and T-shirt back on.

As a child, my Tamil mother told me about “whitewashing” with the highest disregard. She explained that someone who is whitewashed has grown up with a different culture, but acquired a taste for Western ways. “We call them coconuts,” she said. “Brown on the outside, white on the inside.” I always told myself I wasn’t whitewashed. Even though I was born in Canada, I could eat the spiciest food and I called my parents “Amma” and “Appa” instead of Mom and Dad.

But I also wore high-waisted skinny jeans and let my ear piercings close up as an act of defiance. I’d rebelled against my upbringing by having boyfriends, I chopped off my ebony locks and I preached ideals that my extended family would disapprove of. I began to worry, as I hit my teenage years, that I had become more and more like what my mother had called a “coconut.” So when I put on my mother’s old sari, I felt uneasy and didn’t recognize the girl in the mirror.

As my mother shuffled around me, diligently wrapping and pinning, my mind drifted back to the past. “But, couldn’t someone be from two cultures?” I remember asking my mother. “Yes,” she answered. “Someone who is bi-cultural can flow in and out of both cultures easily. They can speak both languages, connect with both communities, and feel included in both.” But I could only speak English, not Tamil. I once had a classmate tell me, “You know, I’ve always thought of you as white.” I couldn’t take it as a compliment.

People often ask me where I am from. “My parents were born in Sri Lanka,” I say, subconsciously detaching myself from the ring of “otherness” that surrounds them. It is as though I am not including them in my identity. It’s as though I say it to explain the fact that I’m brown, in the hopes that they’ll move past it. But they don’t move past it; I’ve still been othered. The questions continue: “No, I’ve never been there… no, I only speak English.”

I let strangers, teachers and even friends put the emphasis on the wrong syllable of my name, and I’m ashamed that I stopped correcting them at the age of 4. I felt uneasy when I told Christians I had never celebrated Thanksgiving or Easter. I felt uncomfortable when asked if my parents were strict about my grades or if I was allowed to date or if my marriage would be arranged.

Story continues below advertisement

When I’m home, it’s different. I eat rice with my hands, I listen to my parents speaking Tamil to each other and reply in English with a faint trace of an accent that I don’t use elsewhere. But when a friend comes over, my mother is in panic over what to serve them and my father leaves the house. I tell them not to worry; I place the white mask over my face, buy some Doritos and hope the house doesn’t smell too strongly of curry and incense. Sometimes I feel like I am painting my face, then washing it off.

But looking at myself in the mirror, I became ashamed of these behaviours. I asked myself why I do this and why I can’t I just be real? I was ashamed that I felt uncomfortable in this traditional clothing.

But as my mind raced, my mother continued to tell me each sari’s story. I listened closely, recognizing certain tales, giggling at some, feeling sombre at others. These were stories I had been hearing for years, yet they felt more meaningful now. As I listened, I grew accustomed to having my body wrapped in an hourglass of cloth. I started to recognize the figure in the mirror. The violet and gold trim enhanced the bronze glow of my skin that could not be washed away. She didn’t look so strange, so foreign. She appeared feminine, proud and beautiful. My smile widened. I was able to read her, and that delighted me.

Janani Suthan lives in Ottawa.