Figuring out FaceTime is not for the young at heart

These days, it seems, I have to wave my hugs.

My husband was on a conference call recently and no one could get the social platform they were using to work the way it was supposed to. It was funny listening to the frustrations of these sixtysomethings and seventysomethings exasperated by a new piece of technology. Perhaps not-so-shockingly, a few vulgarities slipped into the conversation.

I covered my mouth to suppress my laughter and quietly shut the door of my husband’s office.

My book club of 60 and 70 year olds was also singularly unsuccessful just the week before as we attempted to launch our monthly meeting on a social platform that none of us was familiar with either.

Finding new ways to see each other during this virus-enforced isolation is not for your generation, my daughter informed me. Well, maybe she’s right. Some of us think e-mail is still awfully cool.

I am not on Twitter or Facebook or any other social platform and prefer my greetings to come via the voice of one of my children – not by text.

But here I am, in the midst of a physical-distancing universe that will be here for now or forever. I miss hugs.

But it is time to grow up.

I preface my remarks to my youngest son to be patient with me and then ask how I can use a “real face-time app” on my phone. As I say the words I hope that I am saying them right. I’m probably not.

I ask him to walk me through it. Slowly. Should I press the button that says accept? Should I press continue? A note pops up to tell me to read the terms and conditions before I continue.

“Don’t worry,” he says.

“But I want to read the terms and conditions,” I protest.

Okay. So I read the terms and conditions, and press accept.

Now what?

“Do you also see the icon on the lower right side of your screen?” “The green one?” I ask. Yes, he says. Thank God he is patient. I did ask him to be patient. But he knows me. We have done this before. What appears so obvious and instinctual for him is a challenge for me.

I have had a cellphone (I never say smartphone), for the past several years but I also still have a land line. Most times I use my land line and so there are so many things I don’t know about using my cell.

When I occasionally ask one of my grown kids how to do something they reply: “You have had the phone forever, how come you don’t know how? You just have to play around with it."

What? Why would I do that?

“So you know how it works,” they say.

I don’t understand that idea. Why would I spend time playing around with something to try and figure it out? “Can you just tell me?” I beg.

Sometimes I Google my questions so I don’t have to constantly embarrass my kids about how little I know. Me, I’m not embarrassed.

The app my son was helping me with seems to be installed and working because he calls me and, amazingly, I can see him on my phone. I wave frantically at him. It works! I hang up. But then I text him: How do I call you, using the FaceTime app?

He directs me to the right icon. It works. He answers. I wave. He hangs up.

And now, how cool is it that I can tell my husband that I also have a FaceTime app? I ask him if he knows how we can do group and family discussions with this thing. But he doesn’t know, of course. He calls just two people on his smartphone. And that’s it.

So back to my son to ask him if he can help me. “Okay. Let’s work on that another day,” I say – when you have time (and patience).

When I call my mother at her nursing home, where I am not allowed to visit, her 30-year-old caregiver applauds my FaceTime effort. “Whoohoo!” she said. She was still laughing when we hung up.

So now when I FaceTime with my kids I wave the same frantic wave before settling into the news of the day.

Later, my daughter calls me on my land line. She wants to know how to make something. With a smile she can’t see, I patiently tell her how to do it as I listen to her describe the steps in her recipe.

Tomorrow we will drop off some food for her at her apartment. She is religiously social distancing and tries not to go out more than once a week for food shopping but, without a car, she can’t always get the items she needs.

We put her eggs in the trunk of our car and drive down to her apartment. We text her when we get there. Don’t you dare step out of the car, she warns me.

I won’t, I text.

She doesn’t believe me.

I promise, I text, I’ll just wave.

April Laufer lives in Toronto.