Finally! There’s no shame in getting your period

The word “puberty” used to be sandwiched between “period” and “pubic” on the scale of jaw-dropping words. Thankfully, that has changed. When I stood at the door of puberty, the bubble of silence around the word was significant. We never talked about puberty in elementary school, let alone menstruation.

The only class where puberty was discussed was in Grade 8, and that class also included a childbirth video. It was also the only class I ever skipped. Based on the graphic description of students in an earlier viewing, I figured that if I saw the video, I would never want to give birth. Ever.

Today, puberty and periods are predominantly accepted in public conversation. The period even has its own emoji: a big, red drop of blood. My personal vote was for a big red dot as the symbol. Or else a face similar to Edvard Munch’s painting of The Scream. You know, for cramps. But we can’t always get what we want.

If I could rewind the clock, I’d have my mom out of the hospital for my inaugural visit from Aunt Flo. (My mom was having a hysterectomy.) But no, it was my dad who had the dubious privilege of the conversation with a girl teetering on transition into adultdom.

“Can I talk to you?” My voice was a little hushed. Frankly, I was afraid I might be dying. I figured it wasn’t every day anyone saw what I was seeing. Besides, I was eight, with no older siblings at home.

“Um, sure.” My father’s eyebrows knit together and his shoulders shot up, like I could be right about my diagnosis. Of course, his wife was in the hospital undergoing an operation, so he had other things on his mind, too.

“I’m, um, bleeding,” I admitted, pointing vaguely downward in the general direction of our feet.

“Bleeding?” he asked, his voice gruff. “Where?” He started to bend down.

I could feel my face turning red. “Um, you know. There.” I pointed a bit more clearly.

“Ah.” He cleared his throat and stood up. “That’s fine. That’s called a period. It’s normal.”

“Oh.” I nodded, a little confused. “Thanks.”

“Absolutely.” And with a quick pat on my head he was gone.

At any rate, that was the end of the daughter-dad discussion. I was thereby unceremoniously ushered into the hush-hush world of the time of the month without any armour – not even a maxi pad. Incidentally, why on earth is something that results in life being brought into the world, a monthly occurrence that signifies the movement to womanhood, why is it called a “period,” an ending? Is it because it connotes a “period” of time? Perhaps.

But things have changed. Instead of requiring girls to create makeshift toilet-paper padding in times of need, my older daughter’s female elementary teacher had a stash of feminine products in her desk drawer. And she gave lessons on what puberty and periods are. Soon, in some Canadian schools boards, girls will have access to free sanitary products. I’m a high school teacher in Surrey, B.C., and I have yet to see any, but the products are promised.

The lingo has changed as well from my female students. High school girls used to whisper to me, “Hi. Can I go to the bathroom?” as they headed to get their feminine product from their lockers or from a friend. Parental notes said, “Please excuse so-and-so. She was sick.” As time passed, the notes were a little more specific: “So-and-so was having cramps. Please excuse her,” and “So-and-so has a terrible time with her periods. Sorry for her absence.” Then, one day, a young woman announced in front of the class: “I’M ON MY PERIOD! I have to get stuff from my locker!” As she bolted out of the room, no one batted an eye.

In my household of two women with periods, a teenaged son and a girl in Grade 2, my youngest is familiar with the words “period,” “cramps” and “pads.” So, too, is my son. To his credit, he has yet to blame periods or PMS for his big sister or mom’s sometimes crabby existence as their periods sync up. I, on the other hand, am sometimes reminded of my two years in a female dorm in high school with the entire floor on their period. But that’s another story.

I realized how far our little family had come with period acceptance when my youngest daughter, aged six, suddenly headed into the bathroom, muttering something. I heard the bathroom closet slamming and things being moved around. Curious and a little worried, I asked her what she was doing. She told me to come in.

There she was, sitting in the middle of the bathroom floor, clutching a sanitary pad in her hands.

“What are you doing?” I asked as calmly as I could. Inside I was thinking, “She’s only six! Surely periods don’t start at age six now, do they?”

“I’m getting my pad,” she announced, proudly holding it up on display.

I explained, again, about using products once a period actually shows up. Not before.

Her smile disappeared. “Oh,” she said, handing me the pad and sailing out of the bathroom. It was like I told her candy had disappeared forever.

I admire my youngest’s enthusiasm, especially considering that I am at the other end of the spectrum, actually looking forward to the mystical time of menopause or even perimenopause. So far, there is zero evidence that I will ever reach that golden gate. Yes, I hear it’s horrible, life-altering and miserable. Nonetheless, I’m done with mother nature’s gift. Truly. Perhaps the period season will close for me when it opens for my youngest daughter.

It is time to say “period,” “puberty” or for that matter, “pubic” from the mountaintops and on crowded buses without recrimination. Menstruation needs an emoji. Girls need access to free sanitary products at school.

Period.

Bev A. Schellenberg lives in Surrey, B.C.