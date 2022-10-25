First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

A child raised in a unilingual home, I was spellbound by the biblical story of the Tower of Babel, where God imposed a multitude of languages on humankind. I was also obsessed with tourism books, mostly because of the lure of other lands but also because the books included pages of translated phrases. I loved how those phrases could morph from the pedestrian to the glamourously baroque in response to the exoticism of travel. “I’d like a hotel room with a single bed,” could become, a few lines later, “I’d like a room with a staircase” or (my favourite) “with a chandelier.” All these necessities and improbable luxuries were then translated into another language (“Je voudrais une chambre avec un lustre”). I was in awe. Here was a whole universe of touristic and – by extension – linguistic decadence about which I knew nothing.

Eager to explore this further, as a student in Winnipeg’s public education system I signed up for 15 minutes of optional daily French classes. These were based on memorization. Never mind learning how to actually build a sentence of my own devising. Memorization was all. The first three sentences in the first textbook were: “Bonjour, monsieur”; “Bonsoir, madame”; and “Comment allez-vous, mademoiselle?” So far so good. It looked like this bilingualism thing was going to be a lot more applicable to daily life than the chandelier-obsessed travel books had implied.

But then things became more surreal. In the final lessons one of the sentences to be memorized was: “Ah, oui, je me rappelle maintenant, c’est lui qui est dans la marine” (“Oh, yes, now I remember: he’s in the navy.” The “Ah” struck me as deliciously Gallic and sophisticated.). Winnipeg is geographically about the furthest it’s possible to be from an ocean and from sailors and still be in Canada. By the time I was 18, I could rattle off hundreds of these sentences: everything from prosaically announcing that I was going to the store to buy spinach, to consorting with naval officers and to demanding outlandish lighting fixtures in faraway hotel rooms. I felt gloriously bilingual and cosmopolitan.

And then I moved to Montreal. Armed with years of 15-minute French classes, I expected Montreal to be a place where I’d be completely at home (“complètement chez moi,” according to one of my memorized phrases). But it took only 24 hours for me to realize how few conversations could be sustained on rote learning. Admittedly, “Bonjour, monsieur” and “Bonsoir, madame” did come in handy. A large number of the more elaborate of my memorized phrases, though, turned out to be unhelpful. Shoehorning into conversations memorized remarks about recognizing sailors or ordering chandeliers proved challenging at best. Meanwhile, everyone else (or so it seemed) was spontaneously babbling on with carefree abandon, usually on a fresh topic, leaving me behind. The resulting humiliation shut down my willingness to speak French in public.

That all ended when friends took me out to celebrate my birthday. By the end of a night of bar-hopping, I was so inebriated that I was chattering away in severely fractured franglais. Self-consciousness thrown to the wind, I was constructing my own (often incomprehensible) sentences rather than regurgitating memorized ones. What a concept! After that night I never looked back. I’d gone beyond the point of linguistic shame and had lived to tell the tale in both of Canada’s official languages (more or less). Gradually, painfully, haltingly, my French improved. But it was a multiyear undertaking that’s still a work in progress.

Along the way, there have been moments of toe-curling mortification. A dinner companion laughed out loud in a crowded restaurant because of my pronunciation. A romantic interest who, when I spoke French, clapped his hands to the sides of his head and pleaded, “Stop! You’re hurting my ears!” (To be fair, this was someone who could walk into a room full of people speaking a language unknown to him and engage in rudimentary conversations after just 20 minutes of listening to them talk. I’ve never in my life been so jealous.) To complicate things, I was picking up a heavy joual accent, vocabulary and colloquialisms that provoked mystified reactions during visits to Paris – something that eroded my already fragile confidence. One day a proper, elderly Parisian lady, complete with lace collar and grey hair captured in a neat bun, expressed open contempt for my attempts to explain that in Quebec, “Bonjour” could be used upon both arriving and departing. She let me know in no uncertain terms that one should not say “Bonjour” when what one meant was “Au revoir,” and did I understand what she was saying? (“Me comprenez-vous, mon cher monsieur?”) But a barrier had been breached. I was having an actual tête-à-tête with an authentic Parisian grande dame, using a language in which just a couple of years earlier I wouldn’t have dared to argue with a native speaker. She still thought I was an idiot, but that was okay. A major triumph had been achieved.

Years later, I still haven’t reached the plateau of true bilingualism. I converse in five of the eight French verb tenses, but the pluperfect, past anterior and future anterior are terra incognita, not to be attempted even when intoxicated. On the bright side, Montreal, unlike Winnipeg, has a port, and so there was reason to hope that “Ah oui, je me rappelle maintenant, c’est lui qui est dans la marine” might have occasional applicability if dropped wittily into conversations at just the right moment. And some time ago I reached the point of thinking in French, which makes things quicker and less exhausting. But I’ve accepted that absolute bilingualism is forever out of my reach.

Really, though, I no longer care (“Je m’en fiche”). The level of bilingualism I’ve achieved through years of sweat and embarrassment has made me empathetic to those who speak a tongue other than my own. The ways in which sentences are assembled, words are chosen, and phrases are ordered, clue me in to language as conveying larger views of how native speakers locate themselves in relation to the rest of the world. It’s an enriching phenomenon: oral communication as an open window to sharing the lived experience of someone from a culture other than my own. All to say that memorization no longer has for me anything to do with speaking French, even if – in my heart of hearts – I’ll probably always have a soft spot for the mysteries of francophone sailors and French chandeliers. C’est la vie.

Brian Foss lives in Ottawa.