Frontline workers can’t hear me shout, but I feel better any way

A week ago, or maybe two – I’m losing track of time – I heard my neighbour out on her deck, whooping. It was 7 p.m. The next night she did it again. And the next. We don’t live in the city, and I hadn’t heard about the nightly cheer for health-care workers, so finally curiosity drove me outside. I stepped out on my deck, waited for her to stop, and called over. We had never spoken before, though she moved into the neighbourhood a year or two ago. I know more of the neighbourhood dogs by name than I do their owners.

“What are we woo-hooing?” I asked.

She turned to peer through the trees at me. “Healthcare workers. Emergency responders.”

Was this a thing? I’d been absorbing more news than ever, but I’d never heard of this.

“This is a thing?” I asked.

“Yup.”

We gazed at each other, while I considered that we were in an outlying suburban neighbourhood, no one was around, and the people who needed cheering were likely many miles away. I turned to the green space, and the trees beyond and shouted: “Woo-hoo!”

My neighbour turned and went inside. My effort had been a bit constrained. I felt self-conscious and embarrassed. I went inside, too.

The next night, at 7 p.m., or 7:02 by my clock, I joined her again. I waved over to her, but she appeared not to notice. We shouted. We stepped inside. It became a routine. We shouted. I waved. She ignored it. We stepped back inside our houses. On the fifth or sixth night, my husband, Marvin, joined me. But when he attempted to shout, he found it difficult to raise his voice in a happy cheer. What came out sounded like a boo, akin to the witch in The Princess Bride, booing Princess Buttercup. I was laughing too hard to cheer. It’s a quiet neighbourhood. Were we disturbing everybody? We’re quiet people. Even our dog doesn’t bark. Finnegan is a rescue dog, and he’s almost entirely silent. At the first bit of racket, he bolted inside and avoided us for a good hour.

The next night, Marvin emerged onto the deck armed with a pot and a wooden spoon. I skittered away from his deafening racket, and attempted to shout over top of his noise. When we stopped, laughter drifted over to us. I turned to see my neighbour bent over at the waist. When she recovered herself, she waved back for the first time.

A couple of nights ago, I lost track of time, and was in the tub at 7. Marvin banged his pot without me and I cheered from the bathtub, but it wasn’t the same, of course. I missed the ritual, and the mood lift that cheering brought on.

The next night, I was sitting by the door at 6:55. I burst onto the deck at 7 exactly and cheered with everything I had. My neighbour, and now her husband, waved to us, and we waved back, exuberantly, as if we were on a passing ferry. I’ve waved to passing ships all my life, and our current ritual had the same feel: wishing strangers goodwill on their journeys. The difference is that we are no longer the travellers but the islands.

Now, every night when I stop shouting, I hear distant hoots and pot-banging drifting toward me from neighbouring streets, like cowbells from a goat herd. I stay outside until the sound dies away, and I re-enter my house with the feeling of having chased an invisible monster from under a kid’s bed. My shouts, which are as joyful as I can make them, are loud and prolonged. I’ve come to see I’m releasing a stew of emotion into the evening air, fear and grief, along with gratitude and pride. My dog gives us the stink eye for a good hour afterward, as if we’ve gone all Braveheart on him, which I suppose we have. It’s a war cry against an invisible enemy. It’s life-affirming and unifying. And it’s fun, which everybody desperately needs right now.

A good friend told me I should “woo-hoo” throughout the day, whenever I feel the situation getting me down. Why wait for 7? We were FaceTiming. She asked me to give her a sample, and backed away from the screen in preparation. Marvin’s been working from the basement for a while now, and when he came upstairs, he said:

“Was that you? I thought it came from outside. I thought someone must’ve won the lottery.”

I was in a good mood. I asked him to dance with me, and he peered at me with the enthusiasm of a nine-year-old boy being asked to sit still. But I cranked the stereo, and he danced with me, all the while complaining about BTO in general and, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet, in particular. “Any love is good lovin',” I belted out. Marvin smirked at me. He is stubbornly opposed to the stuttered lyrics, the very part of the song that captivated me as a kid, and remains delightful still. When it was over, I thought he’d make tea and plod back to the basement. Once he had a mug in hand, he strolled over to the iPod, scrolled for a while, then Joni Mitchell’s Carey began to play. It’s joyful, but alas, not easy to dance to. Still, we persisted, and I belted out: “You’re a mean old daddy but I like you … fine.”

Then he had a conference call. For hours afterward, I felt better. Maybe I’ll be dead in a month. Maybe a loved one will be. But in the meantime, I’m going to dance and make some noise.

Valerie Scott lives in Kelowna, B.C.