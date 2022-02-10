First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

“You’ll miss me when I’m gone,” he says after he notices my annoyance that’s he’s once again invaded my personal time alone.

I think about his words for a moment then brush them off, knowing he’s probably right but I certainly don’t miss him now and I’m confident I won’t in the very near future.

It’s not him, really, it’s me. He is the affectionate one whose displays of love come as naturally as the rising sun. Now me, on the other hand, I’m more of the refined type, one who doesn’t tend to wear her emotions on her sleeve. Please don’t get me wrong, I love the man deeply. We’ve been married for over 25 years and have weathered many a storm together but it’s just that I don’t mind being alone. And if I’m being completely honest, I probably love my personal space more than I care to admit. My time alone is sacred to me, probably because these moments have been few and far between in my life thus far.

His words have become quite familiar to me and he speaks them almost knowingly as if he has some kind of inside information about the future that I have not yet been informed about.

My tendency is to brush his words off without giving them much thought. I mean, after all, I think, he’s the one steady, reliable love in my life who is always there and can always be counted on so why does he insist on reminding me how much I’ll miss him?

Yet, there is a quiet voice inside of me warning me to pay closer attention and it dawns on me that I might want to give it some more thought.

My mind wanders and takes me back to words my grandma spoke to me many years ago. It wasn’t long after her own husband of 60 years had died. I see myself in her.

I remember her life with my grandfather and how different they were about showing their love. Grandma was not one to give in to physical displays of affection with my grandfather, yet you knew that she loved him in the way she faithfully served him over the years. It was a sign of the times and of their generation, I often thought.

I’m torn between two cultures in my life and marriage

My grandfather was the complete opposite, still looking to hold her hand and to kiss her publicly after all those years.

“Oh Abe,” I recall her saying as she would brush off his attempts at affection. Appearances were important to her and public displays of affection were not the “proper” thing to do. Funny how even in this day and age I, too, find myself holding back.

So her advice came as a bit of a surprise when we spoke one evening years ago, as we stood at the kitchen sink doing dishes after a family dinner.

She spoke of missing my grandfather and of wishing she had told him more often that she loved him. This was surprising coming from a woman not known to share her innermost feelings regularly. This truly was a precious moment. She laid her heart bare before me, wanting desperately to reveal a truth to me that she herself had forever lost with her own husband. Her sorrow and regret was palatable. She knew these missed opportunities of embraces and of words spoken would never again present themselves. She was grieving the loss of my grandfather, her husband, her life partner.

“Make sure you tell Jamie you love him. He is a good man. I wish I had told your grandpa that I loved him more,” she says.

I remember the moment like it was yesterday. I tried to reassure her that grandpa knew she loved him but my pat answer and platitudes wouldn’t help and my words offered her little comfort.

The only comfort for her would be that I heeded her advice and took her words seriously. That I wouldn’t squander these precious years I had with my own husband away.

Hindsight. If only it is lived in the moment. How many of us wish for time back that we can never have.

My husband sits across from me as we enjoy our weekend morning coffee routine.

Both of us are silent as we read through the latest news feeds which lately only seems to be the bearer of continuous bad news in this COVID age.

I look over at him as he smiles my way and holds up two fingers in our family’s customary “peace” sign. It immediately reminds me that even though it feels like we are living in utter chaos, there is hope and all will be right with the world again.

I smile back and think to myself, yes, I will miss you when you’re gone. But rather than just think about it, I decide to heed grandma’s words and live out the promise I made to her many years ago. Now is exactly the time that I show him and tell him.

Shawna Jamieson lives in Winnipeg.

