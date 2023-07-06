Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

Dear Joe,

Thank you for the single star you left in your Google review of Pizzeria X. Your review focuses on my service, but I don’t suppose the star is for me. I think Google makes you leave at least one star. Otherwise, I don’t think you would have left any stars.

You write that I gave you “the worst customer service ever.” I’m not sure if it was the worst customer service ever. What I can tell you, is that I gave you the worst customer service I have ever given. I’d rather have given you good service, Joe. But I was in a pinch.

I was a new employee. I had only worked a few shifts when the manager who had been training me quit. There were things she hadn’t taught me about yet. For example, the computer system that organizes reservations. My failure to understand this system is what made for the catastrophe you write of in your review.

You recall approaching me and asking if I could seat your party of eight. You recall that I told you it would be a 30-minute wait. I don’t think I was quite as definite as you suggest. I think I said: “I might have a table for you in half an hour,” or something to that effect.

You say you waited outside of the restaurant for 35 minutes. I believe you. If not for your timekeeping, I would have no idea how long you waited. You were waiting outside of the restaurant. My attention was taxed to its limit by events occurring inside the restaurant. The restaurant was full. I was operating as a hostess (a poor one, I take your point), a bartender and a server. There were two other servers working with me. Both were brand new hires. Neither had served in a restaurant before. May I remind you, Joe, I was a new hire, too. Yes, I have been serving in restaurants for years. But every restaurant is its own ecosystem.

You may notice that I’m using the past tense, that I just wrote: “I was a new hire.” Last night was my final shift at the restaurant. I gave notice earlier in the week. Almost all the other experienced servers had quit. Where they simply stopped showing up, I offered to stay on until the new staff had a few shifts under their belts. I knew it would mean considerable stress for me. I knew it would probably land me in situations like the one you and I found ourselves bound up in. But I didn’t want to abandon the new staff or the owners of the restaurant.

After 35 minutes of waiting, you came in to check if progress was being made toward your being seated. I said I had a table for six that had just opened up. I said it would be tight – the eight of you sitting around a table meant for six – but if it was okay by you, we could do it. You document this in your review.

Joe, I am very sorry about what happened next. I learned from one of the other servers that we had a reservation waiting outside. Their party was camped beside yours, on the grass by the patio. They were a party of six. They had booked in advance. I made a split-second decision. I decided that their reservation should earn them the table I had just cleaned. Out of respect for their reservation, I broke my promise to you.

I hate breaking promises, Joe. I made you a promise when I offered you the table. But, as I see it, a reservation is also a promise. The table was promised twice. I needed to break a promise. It was a question of which promise to break.

As you write in your review, two minutes after I offered you the table, I came outside to tell you I couldn’t give you the table. You note that this was unfair; that it was especially maddening as your party included children and seniors.

Joe, I don’t know if you want me to suffer for my offence. Nothing in your review suggests to me that you are terrible. But I can be terrible, Joe, and I have punished myself for what happened last night. I punished myself with wondering. I don’t have wealth or renown. I don’t have a partner or a family. But there are people in my life whose companionship I cherish. I wondered if those people would magically disappear because I had broken my promise to you. I don’t hope for much anymore, but there are glimmers; things I wish for. I wondered if I would be denied those things on account of breaking my promise to you. People have made promises to me, Joe. Many of those promises have been broken. I wonder if I want to punish the people who have broken their promises to me. I wonder if that’s why I have punished myself so harshly for breaking my promise to you.

You finish your review by challenging my decency. I made you wait so long. I didn’t have “the decency to come out and tell [you] it wouldn’t work.” Again, I apologize. I confess that as you waited those 35 minutes, I didn’t think of you. Not even once. It is awful to be ignored. It is awful to have to wait. It can drive a person to the edge. I am waiting for companionship. I am waiting for success. I do not know if either will arrive for me. The heaviness of the waiting hit me last night.

The rush had subsided. The fire of the wood-burning oven had been snuffed out. I left the restaurant with a little cash and a pollo con salsa pizza. I walked to the bus stop. I waited and waited. I stared into the night. Headlights beamed on the horizon, then drew close to me, then passed me by. I scanned the darkness for the bus’s blue light. I thought I might lose my mind. It would be as good of a place as any to go crazy – in the western reach of the city, at a bus stop, across the street from a shawarma joint and a dispensary. But I held on. And finally, after a little more than half an hour, I spotted the blue twinkle of the bus. And when the bus stopped in front of me, I boarded it.

I thought of you as I rode the bus, Joe. I thought of you when I got home to my empty apartment. I’m sorry that you had to wait. I’m sorry you didn’t get what you wanted. I wish it could’ve been better for you. I wish you had been satisfied.

Thank you again for your review. I want to improve, Joe. I welcome your feedback.

Sarah Teitel lives in Toronto.