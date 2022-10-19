First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

Autumn is here. Those lazy, languishing summer days are behind us, and while most people have gone back to their stern, harried routines and regimented schedules, I have taken on a relatively less disciplined and restless tempo. In my spare time, I have fabulously found an outlet for my new-found unsettled spirit in the name of the long-running TV soap opera The Young and the Restless, otherwise known by the cool kids as Y&R. Ever since getting diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer a couple of months back, I have been feeling quite nervous, and binge-watching this specific soap opera has been a balm for my anxiety.

The type of cancer I have falls under the umbrella of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). In particular, I have tested positive for having a specific single gene mutation, which confirms that I have polycythemia vera (PV). It sounds innocently enough like a delightful dish of pasta primavera, but far from it, what I have is much less desirable. In short, the explanation I received is that I am producing too many red blood cells in my bone marrow, and this causes the blood to thicken. A high concentration of red blood cells inhibits blood flow, which could lead to a heart attack, stroke, or worse, if not treated. And for the final pièce de résistance, all MPNs have the risk of progressing to other cancers, particularly acute myeloid leukemia.

All of this medical jargon and shocking news revealed itself to me when I went to my family doctor’s office to get the results for routine blood tests as part of my yearly physical, something I am so adamant that everyone seeks and so furious that doctors have mostly dismissed this practice and deemed it for some completely unnecessary. There I sat, ready to get lectured that my cholesterol levels were high again and to cut back on the junk food and my occasional glass of red wine, but my doctor, looking rather concerned, referred me to a hematologist. From there, my craving for sweets and alcohol only rapidly increased along with my heart rate.

There is no cure or remission for what I have, but there is a lifelong treatment in the form of a chemo pill to reduce the risk of complications associated with PV. Since my diagnosis, I have experienced a spectrum of emotions, from disbelief and anger to panic to slowly understanding that this is a manageable condition, so I can get on with my life. I realize there are far more debilitating conditions, battles and situations out there. However, there are days when my lack of energy and inertia bring me down.

On one such afternoon, my interest in Y&R and the lives of the verve residents of the fictional Midwestern metropolis, Genoa City, caught my attention. Like any successful soap opera, there are plenty of good and evil forces at play; enough steamy and sordid romances to awaken my hibernating libido and enough exaggerated stares and dangling cliffhangers to keep me coming back and tuning in week after week. Another reason I keep viewing Y&R is the almost hypnotic trance it induces in me, and the feelings of warmth and comfort that linger long after the episode has ended. Once I turned off the TV, I noticed I felt somewhat lighter, you could even say rejuvenated. I know it’s counterintuitive, but the outcome for me is a solid dose of not just pure escapism, but a shot of much-needed optimism in my arm. I somehow feel like everything will be okay, not just because, in the series, people reinvent themselves, come back from the dead or triumph and recover miraculously from a decade-long coma, but because it showcases that hurdles and challenges are perhaps indeed surmountable. And for me, that sage message of perseverance and resilience, even if captured in clichéd plots, is enough for me to hold on to.

I also believe that having a bit of a cheeky personality can be fun and that a small quantity of drama in your life can ignite motivation and change. These crazy story twists and vibrant, gorgeous characters all yearning for love, passion and stirring up some mischievous trouble reminds me that feeling sorry for myself is not a good look. The late actress Patty Duke, who incidentally appeared in a few daytime soap operas, one aptly titled The Brighter Day, was quoted as saying “I tell people to monitor their self-pity. Self-pity is very unattractive.” I couldn’t agree more.

I’m typically not one to sit on my soapbox, preferring alternatively to watch a soap! But with all kidding aside and with full disclosure, my advice for anyone facing an uncertain diagnosis is to acknowledge your fear, address it with solid knowledge, then move forward and indulge in whatever distraction brings you joy. The unexpectedly uplifting and calming effect that watching an episode of The Young and the Restless has had on my psyche has been much welcomed. It has somehow reinforced the notion that the impossible is possible, and there is no sense in worrying about what you can’t control, like an unexpected diagnosis.

The difference with reality is that, unlike continuous melodramas, I’m not on tenterhooks to find out what the future weeks will bring but taking each day as it comes, and for right now that’s sufficient for soothing my restless soul.

Wendy Reichental lives in Montreal.

