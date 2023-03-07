First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

At 64, the decades of wear and tear on this not-so-itsy-bitsy body came under a glaring spotlight recently when I realized I need a bathing suit. It’s for an upcoming sunny vacation with my family, where I’ll be required to get semi-naked in a public pool, exposing the winter white and ancient horror that is me. Nothing could make me entertain this terrifying prospect. Nothing except my one-year-old grandson. Who will want to be in the pool. Where I will want to be with him.

And so, the swimsuit nightmare begins.

At this famous “will you still need me” age, unless it’s Senior’s Discount Day at the drugstore, I am at least two decades beyond the age when anyone would even notice me entering a room. Just another faceless white-haired wonder. “I wonder why she’s here taking up space? And more than her share it seems!” I imagine people saying. But despite being aware of how a youth-worshiping world sees me, I still read all the articles on how to lose weight and keep it off, how to dress for your body type and how to age stylishly. I still apply all the potions and lotions I read about and I still buy into all the pie-in-the-sky notions about how women should look. Wait. Did someone say pie?

But I’m on life’s downhill slope, so why do I care? Why don’t I wave my white ponytail in surrender, eat that pie at every opportunity and just enjoy the ride?

Like so many women, I’m trying to slow down the bullet train that pulled out of Youngstown decades ago and which is now hurtling toward Tombstone. Many of us refuse to willingly accept the havoc that age wreaks on a body. We fight. We hustle to the front of the train pulling all the emergency brakes and thrusting all the levers forward in a last-ditch effort to slow the roll. But here’s the kicker: the train doesn’t seem to be travelling at the same speed for men. Men are languishing at life’s wine and cheese gathering in the dining car. The way I see it, men are the Merlot – improving and mellowing with age – while women are the cheddar, with a short window of perfection but most definitely a best-before-you-stink date.

Three score and four years in, my body loudly broadcasts the roadmap of my time on this planet. Wrinkles are more accurately called crevasses, and my skin is a dermatological paint swatch of colour gradients and textures, with new “wisdom spots” (the politically correct term) cropping up everywhere and every day. I’ve got eye bags that no longer qualify as carry-ons but rather a full set of Samsonite luggage and an ever-advancing neck wattle that’s threatening to get me trussed at some Thanksgiving in the near future. What used to be my biceps have mutinously migrated south where they wobble independently. I might topple over and break a hip if these bat wings get flapping at full speed. My Arctic blonde hair is dry and thinning while my chin hairs are multiplying at the speed of light (thank God for rear-view mirrors). I rue the day I can no longer drive, as my beard will grow undetected by my failing eyes; mercifully, my failing ears won’t register the comments.

Forty years ago, I took up running when I quit smoking (I never said I was smart), and I kept running because my other addiction is peanut M & Ms (I never said I was perfect). I ran six days a week through rain, snow, injury, illness, better judgment, child bearing, child rearing, work deadlines, the ups and downs of marriage and everything life and sometimes death threw at me. But I couldn’t outrun birthdays. My knees eventually cried Uncle and I was forced to listen.

Now my non-running “chicken legs” as my family calls them click like a bag of marbles when I climb stairs. However, my “chickens” still get me where I need to go every day; most importantly they still carry my now pudgier body to my daughter’s house where my saggy arms can still lift that perfect new grandson.

Some day soon that wee boy will be old enough to comment on an eye bag or one of my countless skin badges, and I’ll feel the familiar stab of horror and embarrassment about my imperfections. But hopefully, by then I’ll be old enough and mature enough to embrace and celebrate my body for the loyal and remarkable vessel it’s been despite my daily abuse. I hope I will rejoice in however many more birthdays I’ve enjoyed with that same grandson and (with any luck) his future siblings and cousins and with my wonderful children and their awesome spouses and with my perfect dining-car husband obliviously sipping his Cabernet Sauvignon.

But in the meantime, I’ll begin the torturous hunt for that non-existent bathing suit that transforms me from GLo (Grandma Lori) into JLo (dare to dream!). When I finally pack in the search, I’ll don whatever swim costume they make for Arctic blondes with innumerable jiggly bits and I’ll cannonball into that pool with that grandson, and we’ll splash and laugh. My decrepitly old but full heart will grow three sizes, and I will count my body’s blessings – albeit mostly from underwater.

Lori Burke lives in Calgary.