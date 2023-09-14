First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Cats are evil. Cats bring bad luck. Cats are sneaky. Cats harm infants. Cats cannot be trusted. If a cat crosses the street ahead of you, turn back or take a different route. Walking over a cat’s path would only bring bad luck and misery.

This is what I was taught growing up in India. So, when I arrived in Canada, I held a strong bias against felines. I hated cats and didn’t want anything to do with them.

And then I married a woman who, lo and behold, was brought up with cats. So, it was inevitable that she would want us to acquire one. My in-laws lived with Maggie, a big fat cat golden-coloured cat that made me quite uneasy. When we used to take our infant daughter on visits to their home, I watched Maggie closely and whenever she went near my daughter’s carriage, I ran to ensure that Maggie did not harm her. Instead of supporting me, my in-laws and even my wife laughed out loud, and they assured me that Maggie wouldn’t harm my daughter.

Pressure from my wife to get a cat became more intense after we had two more children. It was not for us, but at pet for the children to play with, the argument went on and on. Under pressure, I finally relented and agreed on two conditions: One, it must be a small kitten not a big fat cat like Maggie. And two, if things don’t turn out well, we would return the cat.

With that understanding, we went to the Ottawa Humane Society. That’s when a kitten came into my life. She had a gorgeous (I had to admit) mix of white, yellow, and black colours in her fur. We called her Bilea, the name for a cat in Gujarati, my native tongue. Our children loved to play with Bilea, to feed her and to have her sleep with them. I found nothing more fun and exciting than watching the children playing with Bilea. She was like a fourth child. Initially, I was a bit hesitant, but gradually I started liking and even loving that small animal.

That began the process of my learning to unlearn previously held ideas about cats.

Bilea lived for close to 20 years. But, by that time, she was experiencing arthritis, cataracts, and stomach pain. So, with heavy hearts, she was euthanized. It was like losing a family member, an extremely painful experience for all of us.

After a couple of years, a friend of my daughter’s called. She worked in a cat hospital. She said that a cat, a look-alike of our Bilea, had been brought in to be euthanized. Hearing this, my wife and daughter jumped in the car right away and brought her home. She was a full-grown cat with the same kind of tri-coloured coat as our Bilea. My daughter called her Masala, which means a mix of colourful spices in Gujarati.

On Masala’s first evening at our home, she jumped on my lap. And, from that moment on, she adopted my lap as her own special spot. And she was not content to simply sit but stretched out on her back inviting me to give her a rub. If I did not oblige, she would nudge me with her paws. She didn’t want me to sit idly.

By that time, our daughter was married, and my sons were moving to Toronto for better opportunities. One of them had a cat named Sylvester. Not knowing where he might be living in the big city, he entrusted Sylvester to us. That’s how the third cat came into our life.

Masala resented another cat encroaching on her territory. As time went by, however, slowly but surely and begrudgingly, Masala came around to accepting Sylvester as a legitimate inhabitant. In fact, the two cats even became good friends.

We were happy with life, my wife and I, and the two cats. Our children had moved out and found their own careers and my training and consulting practice was flourishing. But then, fate took a cruel turn, and my wife became a victim of ovarian cancer. She fought the disease for three years before she breathed her last. This terrible time was also when I came to know the true nature of cats. Masala and Sylvester stayed by her bedside around the clock, as if they were holding a vigil. They didn’t get up even to eat. After my wife died, the two cats roamed around the house for days looking for her.

Masala and Sylvester also sustained me during my darkest days. There was nothing more precious than to come home from a busy workday to my two pets. Masala would jump on my lap for a rub at the first opportunity and Sylvester would sneak onto my bed at night purring. It is the sweetest soul-soothing sound.

Bilea, Masala and Sylvester helped me unlearn all my previously held prejudicial ideas about cats. They also taught me a lifelong lesson: learning to unlearn prejudicial ideas about people who look, communicate and behave differently is the key to fostering relationships with them.

Navin Parekh lives in Toronto.