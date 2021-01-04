 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

First Person

Register
AdChoices
First Person

How I taught my 90-year-old dad how mindfulness works

Heidi Smith
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This week, First Person shares the stories of some seriously awesome seniors.

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

My father had a stroke shortly after his 90th birthday. There were many dark days when we wondered if he would ever recover. However, the amazing man that he was … he worked tirelessly to retrain his brain. He listened to music, practised sketching and did his exercises diligently. One of his medical team recommended he try mindfulness to help his recovery.

My dad knew this was one of my areas of specialty. I run meditation classes that teach people how to sit in stillness and watch their thoughts. He seemed perplexed by this. My father was a thinker, a businessman and a creative genius. His mind was always active. You could see it in his eyes. He was rarely fully present, often lost in his creative world of mergers and inventions.

Story continues below advertisement

My perspective of time (and its passing) is changing

“Why in the world would anyone want to just sit and watch their thoughts?” he asked me. I told him that our thoughts affect our body when we obsess and worry. Unknowingly, we can be perpetuating high blood pressure, acid stomach, teeth grinding, headaches, poor sleep, overeating, anxiety, depression … the list goes on. This seemed to make a little more sense to him. Practising mindfulness in relationships can also increase connection and foster joy, I added. I could see the wheels spinning.

When I told him my classes cost up to $500 for an eight-week program, he almost fell off the bed.

He had a slew of questions about the money (Has anyone demanded their money back? Do you offer discounts? Can their benefits pay for this?”). I could see that I’d given a far too limited description. It’s so much more than just sitting in meditation. Everyday mindfulness helps us be conscious enough to respond rather than react to our thoughts and emotions. We become capable of insight in the moment and have a better connection with loved ones.

I decided he would better understand what I teach by showing him, not telling him. Dad seemed excited to experience this elusive, expensive mindfulness.

“Let’s try some mindful listening,” I said. “We do this practice in almost every session. I’m going to set a timer for three minutes and we will take turns talking and listening.” He agreed.

Just before I started the timer he said, “Wait, wait, so I’m not allowed to say anything?”

“That’s correct, Dad, just listen for three minutes and then it’s your turn.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Okay, so you want me to button my lip.”

“Well, sort of, except can you try to just let your thoughts pass and be fully present with what I’m saying?”

He looked perplexed again. He said that as an engineer, he’d been paid for his thoughts his whole life: “It’s how I measure my value to the world.”

This is something I had never considered. It had always been hard to connect with him. I asked him to try the activity again. I told him I loved his ideas, but what I really craved was to feel seen and heard by him. This seemed to recommit him, and he sat up straight as my finger pushed the timer.

“So, I run this program called MBSR. It stands for Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction …” As I spoke, my dad picked up a pen and started writing something down.

I paused the timer. “Dad, what are you doing?”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m writing down what MBSR stands for so I don’t forget.”

“It’s okay if you forget, Dad. It’s not about remembering what I say, it’s simply about listening. It doesn’t feel like you’re fully listening when you are looking down at your paper.”

He finally seemed to understand his job: Simply listen. I looked down to restart the timer and when I looked up I saw my dad’s beautiful green eyes, soft, with no agendas, just fully present with me. I immediately burst into tears. I don’t think I had ever felt this type of presence from my father. Tears began streaming down his face as well.

“This means so much to me, Dad, I feel it in my heart.”

“I feel it, too,” he said. “This is worth every penny you could ever charge.”

We continued on for almost an hour – taking turns, three minutes each, sharing whatever came to mind, knowing it would be lovingly received with full attention. It’s one of my favourite memories with my father. He made a pact to practise this with everyone. Not the formal three-minute activity, just practising daily mindfulness, truly listening to others. He admitted he had 90 years under his belt the old way. That’s what I loved about my dad: He was always excited to learn new things.

Story continues below advertisement

I visited often for the next few months as he returned home from the hospital. He got stronger physically and I saw a shift mentally. Our conversations were different. It wasn’t perfect, but we covered topics that were deeper and more meaningful. He moved slower and with more appreciation. Three months later, he died suddenly of a heart attack, but I will forever be grateful for the gift of mindfulness. It gave us the opportunity to connect in a way that I had craved my entire life.

During one of my last visits, my dad asked if he could walk me to my car and held my hand. I asked him if he wanted to talk about something. No, he just wanted a few moments together. “Time is precious,” he said.

Heidi Smith lives in Guelph, Ont.

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies